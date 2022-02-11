Five Ways to Complete Your PrintAustin Experience

The PrintAustin Collective was co-founded in 2013 by local printmakers Cathy Savage and Elvia Perrin to bring attention to the vibrant printmaking scene in Austin. The duo and their friends produced the first monthlong festival in 2014; now, the annual celebration includes more than 60 print-focused exhibitions and events throughout the city. Here, in PrintAustin's final week for 2022 (wrapping up Feb. 15), are five recommendations to help you glean maximum enjoyment from this marvelous art form of multiple originals.

High Low Print Co.

A 10-year retrospective of Austin's Annalise Gratovich, whose complex and oversized images we've previously described as "a series of expressive Matryoshka dolls designed by Hayao Miyazaki on commission from God." Among the show's eminently eyeworthy highlights: all of Gratovich's "Carrying Things From Home" woodcuts in black-and-white for the first time and a selection of new embroidery collaborations with artist Polly Morwood, completed via mail while Morwood was home in Australia during quarantine. Reception: Thu., Feb. 10, 5-8pm. Central Machine Works, 4824 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-2340. annalisegratovich.com.

Ääripää

An invitational exhibition showcase of works by 16 members of Southern Finland's Turku Printmakers Association. A comprehensive sampling of their creative community, demonstrating expertise in both traditional processes and innovative approaches to technique. Link & Pin Gallery, 2235 E. Sixth #102, 512/900-8952. linkpinart.com.

Temporalities

Laura Crehuet Berman's show at printmaking powerhouse Flatbed Press brings together her most recent monotypes and collages. This Kansas City Art Institute professor, inspired by the natural world, focuses on play, improvisation, and relational dynamics in creating images that layer together time, space, form, and color. Flatbed Press, 3701 Drossett #190, 512/477-9328. flatbedpress.com.

The Contemporary Print

Of course you can't miss what's been the epicenter for PrintAustin from the get-go: Big Medium in the Canopy complex on Springdale remains a must-see foundational exhibition for each festival. This year, witness a survey of traditional printmaking techniques and innovative approaches in contemporary printmaking, as curated by John Hitchcock, a professor (and 20-year printmaking teacher) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Big Medium, 916 Springdale, Bldg. 2, #101. bigmedium.org/print2022.

The Printmaker’s Ball & PrintExpo

The big fundraising soirée and opening night for the final weekend's PrintExpo. The expo is where you can purchase original prints directly from the artists, observe live demonstrations, and experience the large-scale limning of steamroller printing (accomplished in cahoots with Texas A&M's Department of Art). Note: All y'all fancy Ballers get first dibs on prints during a cocktail-fueled mix & mingle, and VIPs can also see Bob Schneider's work up close and personal, with a chance to meet the artist. Printmaker's Ball: Fri., Feb. 11, 7-10pm; $20 ($75, VIP). PrintExpo: Feb. 12-13; Sat., noon-6pm; Sun., 10am-2pm. Blue Genie Art Bazaar, 6100 Airport. printexpo.org.