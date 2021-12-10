Five Arts Events to Get You in That Holiday Spirit

It's that most, um, wonderful time of the year, right? We heard that somewhere, we think, but what we're dead certain of is this: These five holiday entertainments on Austin stages are sure to put the Kris in your Kringle and never Krampus your style.

A Miracle on 34th Street: A Classic Radiocast

With an original script by Penfold Theatre Company's Nathan Jerkins, this holiday classic brings the humor and heartwarming holiday feels to Round Rock (Dec. 9-18) and Austin (Dec. 19), as performed in that iconic live-radio-show format by local actors and a foley sound artist. We're telling you about these Round Rock gigs, because, well – look at this cast: Lowell Bartholomee, Eva McQuade, Mical Trejo, Marina DeYoe-Pedraza, and Robert Faires. And this lively show is directed by Rosalind Faires.

Thu.-Sat., Dec. 9-17, 7:30pm; Dec. 18-19, 2:30, 7:30pm

Old Settlers Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock

512/218-5540

$16-45

penfoldtheatre.org

Bah, Humbug!

The award-winning improvisers at the Hideout Theatre construct an enchanting, hilarious, and completely spontaneous play set in Victorian England – as if seen through the eyes of master writer and storyteller Charles Dickens – and using suggestions from the audience to create an entirely new, thoroughly Dickensian narrative every night. And, yes, there's even an afternoon performance on Boxing Day!

Fri.-Sat., Dec. 10-18, 8pm; Sun., Dec. 26, 5pm

hideouttheatre.com

Ballet Austin's The Nutcracker

We've heard tell that Ballet Austin's annual production of The Nutcracker is this city's favorite holiday tradition – and we're not fixing to argue. Here's a perfectly calibrated spectacle of delight, in which hundreds of dancers perform Stephen Mills' enchanting choreography to Pyotr Tchaikovsky's score – with live accompaniment from Austin Symphony Orchestra.

Through Dec. 19: Fri., 7:30pm; Sat., 2 & 7:30pm; Sun., 2pm. Also: Tue.-Thu., Dec. 21-23, 2pm

Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside

512/474-5664

$20 and up

balletaustin.org

Texas Early Music Project's An Early Christmas

Join the period-instrument virtuosi and talented singers of Daniel Johnson's Texas Early Music Project for their annual feast of diverse Christmas music through the ages, featuring medieval chants and joyous carols, magnificent motets, exuberant folk tunes, and more. With Tim O'Brien, Cayla Cardiff, Jeffrey Jones-Ragona, David Lopez, Jenny Houghton, Ryland Angel, Meredith Ruduski, and Jenifer Thyssen as featured soloists.

Dec. 11-12. Sat., 7:30pm; Sun., 3pm

Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 2111 Alexander

512/377-6961

$5-30

early-music.org

Austin Handbell Ensemble

Usually we don't get so excited over handbells; but, come December, we're all about the clever clappers and peals of delight. Behold the Austin Handbell Ensemble – on a Monday evening, no less – with an array of holiday favorites to let us know that "Christmastime Is Here."

Mon., Dec. 13, 7:30pm

Northwest Hills United Methodist Church, 7050 Village Center Dr.

512/345-1743

$5-10

austinhandbells.org