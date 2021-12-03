Arts

Arts Events

Art galleries, live performances, and more

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Dec. 3, 2021

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Wayne Alan Brenner
Chocolate, Cheese, Waffles, and Caramels
Chocolate, Cheese, Waffles, and Caramels
Well, yes, those are some of our favorite things, too

Dec. 3, 2021

Austin-Made Food Products to Satisfy Every Palate
Austin-Made Food Products to Satisfy Every Palate
Five savory and five sweet treats for the foodie on your gift list

Dec. 3, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Art for the People Gallery: Alchemy
Art for the People
Butridge Gallery: The Art of Peace at Dougherty Arts Center
Wally Workman Gallery: The Matter of Enchantment at Wally Workman Gallery
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  