Arts

Review: Austin Shakespeare’s Bollywood Twelfth Night

The Bard’s classic comedy was just itching for a Mumbai makeover

Reviewed by Bob Abelman, Fri., Nov. 12, 2021


Photo by Bret Brookshire

Not long ago, The Onion offered a mock review of a community theatre production of Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice and director Kevin Hiles' bold choice to set it in 16th century Venice, as intended. Says Hiles, "I know when most people hear The Merchant of Venice, they think 1960s Las Vegas, a high-powered Manhattan stock brokerage, or an 18th century Georgia slave plantation, but I think it's high time to shake things up a bit."

With a tagline that states "The Bard is only the beginning," Austin Shakespeare is no stranger to taking an Elizabethan masterwork and transporting it to a different time, territory, and temperament. The company's pre-pandemic production of As You Like It, for instance, shipped the play's forest in Arden to the Austin Hill Country. And so, it has decided to give its current staging of Shakespeare's romantic comedy, Twelfth Night, or What You Will, a Mumbai makeover. With a subtitle like that, which is the equivalent of the modern-day "whatever," it's surprising that every production of this play isn't engaged in some form of poetic license.

Ann Ciccolella, Austin Shakespeare's artistic director and this production's director, recognized that the script's inclusion of unrequited love, mistaken identity, music, and heightened language are all familiar tropes in the highly stylized Bollywood films that have been an international sensation since the 1970s. The play's driving social distinction between aristocracy and commoners is also a go-to plot point in Indian movies. And, of course, the spirited, playful nature of this play and these films is a perfect fit for Austin Shakespeare's return to live performance after a 20-month hiatus.

Twelfth Night features a pair of fraternal twins – Viola (Manali Sunkara) and Sebastian (Josh Kok) – who are separated by a shipwreck and carry on their lives thinking the other dead. Landing on the coastal city of Illyia, Viola disguises herself as a man for protection, to honor her brother, and because that is what women do in Shakespeare's comedies. She finds employment with Orsino (Tamil Periasamy), the duke of Illyria, with whom she secretly falls in love. The duke is in love with the Countess Olivia (Michelle Jackson) and sends the cross-dressing Viola to woo her on his behalf. The countess, in turn, falls in love with the disguised Viola, but is bedded and wedded by her twin, Sebastian, when he happens into town. Because that is what men do in Shakespeare's comedies.

This Bollywood-infused production establishes its Indian flavor through colorful desi style costuming by Aaron Kubacak; joyful choreography by Prakash Mohandas that features Agni dance company member Audria Choudhury as well as Meg Hobgood, who light up the stage; and enchanting songs by local singer-songwriter Nagavalli. Evonne Paik Griffin's scenic design consists of sheer fabric shaped as archways and pillars that are suspended from the rafters. A modicum of furniture, minor adjustments in lighting designed by Patrick W. Anthony, and transitional sitar music interjected by John Michael Hoke effectively establish scene shifts and changes in location.

Under Ciccolella's astute direction, this production tilts heavily toward the play's laughs rather than its ample melancholy by allowing the more comedic players to act broadly, boldly, and in the spirit of one of the jester Feste's best lines, "Foolery, sir, does walk about the orb like the sun; it shines everywhere."

At the core of much of the comedy is the larger-than-life Sir Toby Belch and his bumbling drinking buddy Sir Andrew Aguecheek (Ev Lunning and Max Green, respectively), the plotting Fabian (Srini Raghavan), and Feste (Meredith O'Brien), who are a pleasure to watch. Particularly fun is the brilliant transition of Malvolio (Ben Wolfe) from Olivia's self-important servant to love-struck fool. Required of any professional production of a Shakespeare play is a corps of actors who have so mastered the work's Elizabethan cadence and iambic meter that it is delivered as if their native tongue. Perisamy, Wolf, Jackson and Sunkara are particularly adept and engaging, although for most others it is still a work in progress.

In short, this is a delightful, attendance-worthy production of Twelfth Night. Or, what you will.

Bollywood Twelfth Night

Rollins Studio Theatre at the Long Center, 701 W. Riverside, 512-474-5664
Through Nov. 21
Running time: 2 hr., 25 min.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin Shakespeare
Austin Shakespeare's <i>As You Like It</i>
Austin Shakespeare's As You Like It
An Austin-infused Arden is more poetic license than artistic alchemy

Bob Abelman, Nov. 29, 2019

Austin Shakespeare’s <i>Cat on a Hot Tin Roof</i>
Austin Shakespeare’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
This production is everything but sultry, which is the very thing the Tennessee Williams drama needs most

Bob Abelman, Nov. 23, 2018

More Arts Reviews
"The Blessings of the Mystery" Questions the Notion of Preservation and Ownership
A different West Texas at UT's Visual Arts Center

Vivie Behrens, Oct. 29, 2021

Women & Their Work's
"We Know Who We Are. We Know What We Want."
In this inaugural exhibition at W&TW's new permanent home, nine artists provide an inquiry of breadth and depth

Robert Faires, Sept. 10, 2021

More by Bob Abelman
Austin Playhouse's <i>She Loves Me</i>
Austin Playhouse's She Loves Me
This old-fashioned rom-com musical oozes charm and earns its Pollyanna platitudes

Dec. 6, 2019

Zach Theatre's <i>Notes From the Field</i>
Zach Theatre's Notes From the Field
This production of Anna Deavere Smith's provocative docudrama calls out America's criminal justice system

March 15, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Shakespeare, Bollywood Twelfth Night

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Rita Brent
The Creek and the Cave
Austin Opera: The Marriage of Figaro at Long Center for the Performing Arts
The Tasters
at B. Iden Payne Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  