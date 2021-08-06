Arts

"Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite" at the Blanton Museum of Art

Images from a decade of building Black identity and community say it loud

Reviewed by Robert Faires, Fri., Aug. 6, 2021


Kwame Brathwaite, self-portrait, AJASS, Harlem, ca. 1964 (Courtesy of the artist and Philip Martin Gallery)

Every photographer wants to get the moment: that split second when every aspect of a great image – composition, light, focus, feeling, expressiveness – coalesces into a whole that can be captured with a shutter's snap.

Kwame Brathwaite knows how to get the moment, and for evidence you need go no further than the first image of "Black Is Beautiful," the exhibition celebrating his photography from the 1960s at the Blanton Museum of Art. Brathwaite has trained his camera on himself, but it's no smiley snapshot selfie. Rather, it's a portrait of the artist at work, concentrating intensely on his subject, watching, watching, like a hunter locked on his prey, waiting for the right instant to take his shot. The way his eyes are focused, his lips parted, his open right hand hovering tentatively, his tensed left fingering the cable release, Brathwaite looks to be holding his breath. He isn't certain he got the moment, but that instant of uncertainty, exquisitely lit and framed by shadow, is the moment. And he definitely did.

The touring exhibit, organized by the Aperture Foundation, features many such moments. One image of the jazz singer Abbey Lincoln shows her at the mic, head tilted back, eyes closed, mouth open as wide as it can be, in that moment when the music fully transports her and her voice rises from the center of her soul. Brathwaite captures it with such clarity that you can hear her singing. A similar photo shows Miles Davis at the 1958 Randall's Island Jazz Festival. Brathwaite, who was just 20 when he took it, is careful to include bassist Paul Chambers in the shot, but it's Davis who grabs your eye: He's in the foreground at left, aglow in the spotlight, leaning back like a bent bow, eyes shut, cheeks puffed, lips pressed to the trumpet mouthpiece, so you sense the flow of air through the instrument, past the valves – the fingertips just dots of light floating above them in Brathwaite's image – and around and around to be transmuted into music as it passes out of the bell, its edge gleaming. It's the moment of music alchemy, air into art.

But Brathwaite got the moment in more than music. Near the image of Davis is a captivating slice-of-life shot of a man at ease, seated, his back to the camera. His left arm is on the seat back and bent so his hand can cradle the man's head, which is tilted back and up, his gaze directed at the ceiling. Jutting from his mouth at a perfect 45-degree angle is a pipe, releasing little clouds of smoke into the air. The shot is beautifully composed – the figure low in the frame, but with the angled arm, tilted head, and gaze all pointing upward, to the smoke clouds, as if they're thoughts drifting away – but what makes it most memorable is the moment of private unguarded relaxation it reveals.

Brathwaite himself wasn't one for relaxation, judging from "Black Is Beautiful." The exhibition tracks the photographer's sustained activism through the Sixties, particularly his efforts to build unity, empowerment, and identity in the Black community. Through the African Jazz-Art Society & Studios, which he and his brother Elombe Brath helped found, Brathwaite organized concerts in Harlem and the Bronx, and through the Grandassa Models, an agency created to showcase Black women of all skin tones and natural hair, he co-founded Naturally, a fashion show and cultural event for the Black community designed, as its full name states, "to Restore Our Racial Pride & Standards." In the exhibition's first two rooms, we see this mission mostly expressed through smaller artifacts: album covers featuring Grandassa models, fliers for the Naturally extravaganzas, pieces of jewelry, and black-and-white photographs, all of which suggest a modest sense of scale for the campaign that Brathwaite and his associates were waging, one making incremental progress over the course of the decade. But when you round the corner into the third room, you're greeted with vibrant colors and a scale that's life-sized and even larger than life. On a platform stand three mannequins sporting original outfits made by Grandassa models – swirling oranges and greens, bold yellows and reds, richly textured crochet. On the far wall are large-scale color portraits of models (including Brathwaite's wife, Sikolo) whose skin, hair, clothing, earrings, and headpieces confidently proclaim, "Black is beautiful." Though their eyes never meet the camera, they radiate self-possession and grace. Looking at them, as well as at the clothing and the people in the room's other photos, it's clear that racial pride no longer needs to be restored. It is there. Kwame Brathwaite captured it and the movement leading up to it. That movement was the moment, and once again, he got it.

"Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite"

Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. MLK
blantonmuseum.org
Through Sept. 19

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Blanton Museum of Art
The Blanton Museum Undertakes a $35 Million Makeover of Its Grounds
The Blanton Museum Undertakes a $35 Million Makeover of Its Grounds
With the international architectural firm Snøhetta, the UT museum will add community spaces and art to its outdoor experience

Robert Faires, Jan. 22, 2021

Diedrick Brackens Weaves Multitudes in the Blanton's
Diedrick Brackens Weaves Multitudes in the Blanton's "darling divined"
From his loom, the acclaimed artist fuses folk tales and forgotten memories with his own experiences to tell new, expanding stories of identity

Sara Hutchinson, Jan. 1, 2021

More Arts Reviews
"Reweave: 2021"
With her exhibition, artist Jade Walker entwines viewers in the future of the planet

Robert Faires, July 23, 2021

Playwright Carlo Lorenzo García Paints His Mother's Sacrifice
Playwright Carlo Lorenzo García Paints His Mother's Sacrifice
A Portrait of My Mother staged by Jarrott Productions, depicts maternal perseverance in loving strokes

Robert Faires, July 9, 2021

More by Robert Faires
Ventana Ballet Opens Season Three With a Flock of <i>Night Birds</i>
Ventana Ballet Opens Season Three With a Flock of Night Birds
The company's avian-themed program includes five dancers, three cellists, and art from the atxGALS collective inside the Cathedral

July 30, 2021

After 43 Years, Women & Their Work Lands a Permanent Address
After 43 Years, Women & Their Work Lands a Permanent Address
The Austin arts organization had to search for two years, but it finally founded a home of its own

July 23, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Blanton Museum of Art, photography, Aperture Foundation, Abbey Lincoln, Miles Davis, Paul Chambers, African Jazz-Art Society & Studios, Grandassa Models, Naturally, Elombe Brath, Sikolo Brathwaite

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
The VIP Comedy Showcase
The Creek and the Cave
Fallout Comedy
at Fallout Theater
Virtual Hideout
at Hideout Theatre & Coffeehouse
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  