Arts

Summer Stock Austin Gets Fired Up to Go Back Onstage

Cheer up with Bring It On: The Musical

By Robert Faires, Fri., July 16, 2021


Hannah Roberts (l) and McKenlee Wilson (Photo by Donelvan Thigpen)

Everyone who loves theatre may feel like cheering the return of live performance, but the crew at Summer Stock Austin will be doing it for real when they return to the stage this week. That's because their comeback vehicle is Bring It On: The Musical, inspired by the hit film franchise all about competitive cheerleading. The students of Truman High and Jackson High will bring their thrilling moves and bouncy beats into UT's McCullough Theatre, thanks to a first-time partnership between SSA and Texas Performing Arts.

"Inspired" is worth emphasizing with this stage show bearing the name of the 2000 film starring Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku; it's more like one of Bring It On's five direct-to-video sequels than a true adaptation – that is, it shares the original's DNA about rival cheer squads, class conflicts, switching teams and routines, and a climactic showdown (at nationals, natch), but with different characters and schools. If you weren't any more aware of it than Bring It On Again, Bring It On: In It to Win It, Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack, et al., it's because it had one of those blink-and-you-miss-it runs back in 2011 and 2012: a month in Atlanta, seven months on a pre-New York national tour, and five months on Broadway. This despite the show fielding an all-star team of current musical theatre: Tony winner Jeff Whitty of Avenue Q penning the book, Pulitzer winner Tom Kitt of Next to Normal providing music, Jonathan Larson Award winner Amanda Green contributing lyrics, plus – wait for it – post-In the Heights, pre-Hamilton Lin-Manuel Miranda serving up his distinctive brand of hip-hop-laced music and lyrics. The show may not have made a huge impression in NYC, but thanks to those creators and the high school setting, Bring It On: The Musical has thrived around the country in programs showcasing young artists.

That's just what Summer Stock Austin is: Since 2005, it's given high school and college students performance opportunities and training every summer in three musicals staged in repertory. COVID prevented the program from doing live productions in 2020, but even as SSA pivoted to an original digital show – Cyberstock: A Teenager's Guide to Saving the World, featuring seven short films and two homegrown musical numbers, all created remotely – Artistic Director Ginger Morris was pondering what live productions might be possible in a pandemic world, and one musical in particular appealed to her.

"I had seen Bring It On at a few high schools, and I found it endearing and impressive but not a show I was necessarily drawn to as a director," says Morris. "However, when I was tossing around ideas for the summer before vaccines had been readily available, I was thinking if we were to do a show this summer, perhaps it could be at a football stadium. And then I started thinking about shows to do in a football stadium, and this was the clear winner. And then when things started to open up, I thought about the summer heat on metal bleachers and reimagined the production in a basketball gym. It turns out that securing a basketball gym for five weeks to do a musical during a pandemic is way harder than I had imagined. After five months of phone calls and emails, I realized it just wasn't going to happen, and I almost told the cast we were going to cancel the show. On a Friday afternoon, I threw out a Hail Mary to Bob Bursey, [artistic and executive director] at TPA, and he said, 'Lemme see what we can do. I'll call you Monday.' And he did."

For his part, Bursey felt that TPA supporting SSA just made sense. "Presenting musical theatre and developing the next generation of stage artists are both central to our mission, so hosting their work is a natural fit."

Morris couldn't be more pleased about the assistance from Bursey. "He and his team have been delightful to work with, and we are so grateful to them for helping ensure this summer would see another year of live performances. Although the concept for Bring It On moved out of a sports arena and into a theatre, the heart and soul of the show and the students of Summer Stock Austin remain. And we are all so very grateful to be back in a theatre again."

Don't think, though, that the artsy venue will tamp down any of Bring It On's cheer-full energy. Music Director J. Quinton Johnson, who knows energy from his time in the Broadway cast of Hamilton, says, "Yo! I'm telling you: Y'all are not ready. This show is 'bout to be bananas!"

Bring It On:The Musical

McCullough Theatre, 2375 Robert Dedman
summerstockaustin.org
July 15-Aug. 1
A version of this article appeared in print on July 16, 2021 with the headline: Cheer Up!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Summer Stock Austin
Summer Stock Austin's <i>How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying</i>
Summer Stock Austin's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
This musical succeeds on the infectious energy of every member of its enthusiastic cast

Trey Gutierrez, Aug. 2, 2019

Summer Stock Austin's <i>Haunted: A Ghost Story</i>
Summer Stock Austin's Haunted: A Ghost Story
This new musical by Allen Robertson and Damon Brown is darker than their usual fare, but there's light at the end

Robert Faires, Aug. 2, 2019

More by Robert Faires
How Austin's Performing Artists Are Reopening Their Spaces
How Austin's Performing Artists Are Reopening Their Spaces
After months behind screens, the folks who run the city's theatres, concert halls, and comedy clubs are welcoming audiences back inside

July 16, 2021

Playwright Carlo Lorenzo García Paints His Mother's Sacrifice
Playwright Carlo Lorenzo García Paints His Mother's Sacrifice
A Portrait of My Mother staged by Jarrott Productions, depicts maternal perseverance in loving strokes

July 9, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Summer Stock Austin, Ginger Morris, Texas Performing Arts, Bob Bursey, J. Quinton Johnson, Bring It On: The Musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Jeff Whitty, Amanda Green, coronavirus, COVID

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Chris Tellez at the Velv
Velveeta Room
AISD Summer Theatre Series at AISD Performing Arts Center
Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven at George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  