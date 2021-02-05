Arts

Book Review: The Swallowed Man by Edward Carey

The Austin author's rich and strange take on Pinocchio has Geppetto tell the story from the belly of the giant fish

Reviewed by Robert Faires, Fri., Feb. 5, 2021


If only Victor Frankenstein had read Edward Carey's latest novel after he animated that patchwork of corpses in his lab. The young doctor might have taken some lessons from it about what it means to give life – especially to something that doesn't naturally have it.

In the book's narrator, the carpenter Giuseppe – we know him as Geppetto – Victor would have recognized a kindred spirit. He, too, comes face-to-face with a thing of his own making that's suddenly alive and recoils in horror, just as Victor did with his creature. But then Dr. F would have read how, instead of rejecting his creation as an abomination that cannot be redeemed, Giuseppe takes responsibility for it, keeping it in his home, teaching it to be human, and giving it a name (Pinocchio, if you haven't guessed). And Victor would have learned that in time, the woodcarver comes not only to love this living marionette but to consider him his son.

That's how Guiseppe lays it out in The Swallowed Man, the account of his life that he pens from inside a gargantuan shark (forget Monstro the whale; that's pure Disney). The woodcarver had been at sea searching for his missing wooden boy when he became an amuse-bouche for this milelong leviathan. However, since it had a previous meal of a Danish ship lodged in its gullet, Giuseppe managed to forestall his digestion by climbing aboard the vessel and taking refuge there. He lives off the abandoned ship's provisions and passes the time by setting down his impossible story in the captain's journal.

Through this record, we come to know much about Giuseppe – aspects of his life that Carlo Collodi never even hinted at in The Adventures of Pinocchio: a family history in which he was a perpetual disappointment to his father, a handful of romantic affairs that he characterizes as merely "small intimacies," an admission of his baldness and the embarrassment it causes him ("as if I had my bare bottom on display"). We see that in the isolation of his piscatory captivity, he forms attachments to whatever is around him: the captain whose journal he's appropriated; the man's wife, Mrs. Tugthus, and a man he assumes is their son, both seen in old tintypes; a tiny crab that nests in his ankle-length beard and which he christens Olivia.

Most of this is revealed, naturally, in words – words richly descriptive and abundantly playful, as we've come to expect from Carey – but what is distinctive about The Swallowed Man is how much about Giuseppe is revealed in images, particularly in images of art Giuseppe's made: little drawings, paintings, and sculptures fashioned from objects found on a ship in the belly of a fish (oyster and mussel shells, driftwood, pottery, candle wax, hardtack, a twig, a fork, a tooth of the great beast). Carey's layering of these into the text serve to illustrate not simply Giuseppe's story but also his deep need to create. Outside the monster-fish, creating was his profession. Inside, it is his compulsion. He is driven to make things; they are his connection to the past, to the world, to life! That's why his wooden child has become so precious to Giuseppe, why he longs for him so. His creation lives in the world, calls him "Babbo," makes him a father.

In The Swallowed Man, Carey drops that father full fathom five, where the Pinocchio fairy tale undergoes, in the words of Shakespeare, "a sea change/ Into something rich and strange." It transforms it into an odd and oddly endearing meditation on creation and its power, conveying how much the act adds to our existence and how embracing it can make the creator, even more than their unnaturally animated creation, fully human.

The Swallowed Man

by Edward Carey
Riverhead, 206 pp., $26

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin authors
<i>Murder on Cold Street</i> by Sherry Thomas
Murder on Cold Street by Sherry Thomas
Sherry Thomas' fifth outing in the Lady Sherlock series is as fascinating and feminist as ever

Oct. 9, 2020

<i>All Things Left Wild</i> by James Wade
All Things Left Wild by James Wade
In his debut novel, the Austin author reveals a world of brotherly sin and redemption across the Old West

Wayne Alan Brenner, Aug. 7, 2020

More Austin authors
Austin Author Chandler Baker Talks About Creating a Novel for the #MeToo Movement
Austin Author Chandler Baker Talks About Creating a Novel for the #MeToo Movement
Writer of Whisper Network offers a healthy dose of righteous indignation

M. Brianna Stallings, July 26, 2019

<i>Into the Black Nowhere</i> by Meg Gardiner
Into the Black Nowhere by Meg Gardiner
In the sequel to UNSUB, Gardiner pits Caitlin Hendrix against a killer based on Ted Bundy and shows again what a great storyteller she is

Jessi Cape, July 27, 2018

More Arts Reviews
<i>Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents</i> by Isabel Wilkerson
Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
In her second book, the author of The Warmth of Other Suns examines and breaks down the unacknowledged social structure baked into our country

Rosalind Faires, Nov. 13, 2020

<i>Sex and Vanity</i> by Kevin Kwan
Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan
Kevin Kwan offers another gloriously satirical and sharp sociological take on the insular lives of the untouchably rich

Barbara Purcell, Nov. 6, 2020

More by Robert Faires
KMFA's New Home Brings the Community Into Contact With Music
KMFA's New Home Brings the Community Into Contact With Music
Austin's classical music radio station has a new building where people can see the sounds

Jan. 29, 2021

The Blanton Museum Undertakes a $35 Million Makeover of Its Grounds
The Blanton Museum Undertakes a $35 Million Makeover of Its Grounds
With the international architectural firm Snøhetta, the UT museum will add community spaces and art to its outdoor experience

Jan. 22, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin authors, Austin authors, Edward Carey, fiction, Pinocchio, Carlo Collodi, Edward Carey, fiction, Pinocchio, Carlo Collodi

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Trainwreck Tuesdays: An Open Mic
Common Interest
Davis Gallery: As the World Stood Still at Davis Gallery
ICOSA: Meet Me at the Water at ICOSA
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  