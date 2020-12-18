Arts

Top Books to Read in 2020 As Everything Falls Apart

In a COVID-strained year, tales of families repairing their lives and the caste system's effect of Black Americans made an impact

By Joe O'Connell, Fri., Dec. 18, 2020

Top Books to Read in 2020 As Everything Falls Apart

When COVID hit, I made a vow to read any book strongly recommended to me. That's how I found myself simultaneously devouring Christie Tate's well-written memoir GROUP: HOW ONE THERAPIST AND A CIRCLE OF STRANGERS SAVED MY LIFE (Avid Reader Press) and my favorite 2020 work of fiction, Charles Baxter's THE SUN COLLECTIVE (Pantheon). Overachieving neurotic Tate's revelations aren't earth-shattering but give an honest, entertaining look at healing through opening up to strangers turned allies. Baxter's novel is our story: a society untethered from its moral ground, swaying in the greed and anxiety of a Trump-ish leader named Amos Alonzo Thorkelson as rumors of the mythical Sandmen killing the poor and the Sun Collective perhaps taking out the rich pollute everything. Meanwhile, Baxter's patented polite Midwesterners do their buttoned-down best to get by. Baxter remains one our very finest writers, and you should seek out his work now.

Best nonfiction: Isabel Wilkerson's CASTE: THE ORIGINS OF OUR DISCONTENTS (Random House) is perhaps the most important and timely book of 2020. The Pulitzer Prize winner's thesis is that India's caste system isn't far removed from the way America historically has treated African Americans. She throws into the mix evidence that the Nazis came to the United States to examine our legal system's treatment of Black Americans as a model for how they would deal with Jewish people.

My runner up in nonfiction, Robert Kolker's HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD: INSIDE THE MIND OF AN AMERICAN FAMILY (Doubleday), is a riveting, smart read about a perfect American family's facade falling away as six of the 12 Galvin children sink into schizophrenia.

Older books that helped get me through our virus era include Daniel James Brown's beautiful THE BOYS IN THE BOAT: NINE AMERICANS AND THEIR EPIC QUEST FOR GOLD AT THE 1936 BERLIN OLYMPICS (2013), which does for competitive rowing what Netflix's The Queen's Gambit did for chess. I'm a writer knee deep in hammering out my own book, and THRILL ME: ESSAYS ON FICTION (2016) by Benjamin Percy is how-to written with the singing prose of a novel.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Top 10s
Rosalind Faires' Top 10 Fiction Books of 2019
Rosalind Faires' Top 10 Fiction Books of 2019
Here’s to a year of rollicking adventures, laughing, weeping, and rooting for those crazy kids to wind up together in the end

Rosalind Faires, Dec. 20, 2019

Elizabeth Cobbe's Top 10 Arts Entrances of 2019
Elizabeth Cobbe's Top 10 Arts Entrances of 2019
It was the onstage arrivals – some creepy, some hilarious, all welcome – that made this year distinctive

Elizabeth Cobbe, Dec. 20, 2019

More by Joe O'Connell
Texas Book Festival 2019: Truth Worth Telling: A Conversation With Journalist Scott Pelley
Festival 2019: Truth Worth Telling With Scott Pelley
Newsman Scott Pelley had words of advice about media in the modern age

Oct. 28, 2019

Texas Book Festival 2019: On Second Look: Writing About Home From New Perspectives
Festival 2019: On Second Look
Oscar Cásares and De'Shawn Charles Winslow keep it all in the family

Oct. 28, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s, Top 10s 2020, Christie Tate, Charles Baxter, Isabel Wilkerson, Robert Kolker, Daniel James Brown, Benjamin Percy

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Sounds of the Season: Tinsel
Neill-Cochran House Museum
Forklift Danceworks: Portraits at Downs Field at Downs Field
Mexic-Arte Museum: Mexico, the Border, and Beyond at Mexic-Arte Museum
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  