Arts

Austin Trail of Lights ... Through the Windshield

Zilker holiday tradition adapts to COVID-19 by embracing a drive-through experience

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Dec. 4, 2020


Photos by David Brendan Hall

A trail of taillights extended down Stratford Drive on Sunday night. As we wended along that neighborhood street, which served as this year's only point of entry for an enduring Austin holiday tradition, strangers in nearby vehicles waved cheerfully and a county police officer squinted suspiciously – all because I'd wrapped our van in glowing string lights. In 2020, when there are no Christmas parties, showing your holiday spirit requires some adaptation.


That's especially true for Austin Trail of Lights. The glistening gauntlet of seasonal cheer that's been a holiday staple at Zilker Park since the Sixties has converted into a drive-through experience this year.

Sunday's sold-out grand opening prompted rush-hourlike traffic on the singular access road, but it moved steadily and we were in the gate in less than 20 minutes. If you think about it, that's about how long it'd take to park and walk up to the event in a normal year. Elves scanned our pass, handed us a box of cookies, and directed us to tune our radio to 97.9FM just in time to hear Asleep at the Wheel's "Merry Texas Christmas, Y'all." Driving into the expanse of bulbs, I spotted a lighted rendering of H-E-Buddy riding on a sleigh.


When I see that anthropomorphic grocery bag with a Santa hat on, I know that Christmas is near. Seriously: In this subtropical climate where snow scarcely falls, seasonal merriment must – to some degree – be signaled. That's why Trail of Lights feels important, because somehow I end up there every year – either because my girlfriend is bartending the event, or I have family in town that wants to do something Christmassy, or my friends and I took LSD and want to walk through cool tunnels of lights. Regardless, when I think of Christmas in Austin, I think of this winter wonderland without snow.

In many ways, Trail of Lights felt unchanged. There was the 12 Days of Christmas display, that giant fiberglass jackalope with the shining red nose, Santa's workshop, the merry dinosaurs, Candy Land, and great glowing underpasses. Still, the 15-minute cruise felt unusually serene without the kinetic crowds. It's worth noting that, in the previous century, there were times when Trail of Lights had been vehicle oriented, so the drive-through situation isn't unprecedented. Still, I was impressed that no one crashed into another car's bumper, given that everyone's looking out the window.

There were upsides to being contained to a car: fewer crowds, more warmth, and not having kids waving around cheap light-up toys next to your head. At the same time, there were things I really missed: seeing local bands on the stage, eating at the food carts, running into friends, and standing beneath that enormous pyramid of string lights they call the Zilker Holiday Tree and spinning in a circle while looking up until I'm dizzy. The drive-through experience – floating along in your bubble – wasn't really better or worse than past Trail of Lights; it's just perfectly 2020.

Austin Trail of Lights runs through Jan. 3. Passes range from $25-60 per vehicle.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Kevin Curtin
Gift Guide: John Prine
Gift Guide: John Prine
Crooked Piece of Time: The Atlantic & Asylum Albums (1971-1980) (Rhino)

Dec. 4, 2020

New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
What we’re listening to

Dec. 4, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Trail of Lights, Zilker Holiday Tree, Christmas, COVID-19, Christmas lights

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Venardos Circus
Buck's Backyard
Art & Music Nights at the Cathedral at The Cathedral
Forklift Danceworks: Portraits at Downs Field at Downs Field
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  