El Federico’s Greatest Hits
Where to find Federico Archuleta's murals around town
By Robert Faires, Fri., Nov. 13, 2020
Every rock & roll fan worth his power chords knows that any band that rocks the charts enough times eventually has to come out with a greatest hits album. So in the spirit of Federico Archuleta's love of music, here's just such an album we've assembled for him. The list below contains only a fraction of his output, but on it are images that are his most familiar and most beloved. If you haven't seen them "in the wild" – that is, as the street art they were made to be – here's a guide to where you can find them. Well, make that find some of them; El Federico likes to reproduce his stencil art in different places, sometimes with variations.
Music Legends
former Tower Records, 2402 Guadalupe
Bob Dylan
Hole in the Wall, 2538 Guadalupe
Cheapo Records murals
Goodwill, 914 N. Lamar
Praying Washing Hands
The Lucky Duck, 1300 E. Sixth
Let's Band Together
Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth
'Til Death Do Us Part
Green & White Grocery, 1201 E. Seventh / Mexic-Arte, E. Fifth & Congress
Lost in Austin
Lustre Pearl East, 114 Linden
Virgen de Guadalupe
El Chilito, 1623 E. Seventh / Tesoros Trading Co., 1500 South Congress
Lover, Fighter
PRINTpress, 1209 E. Cesar Chavez
Selena
El Chilito, 2219 Manor Rd. / Taqueria Chapala, 1201 E. Cesar Chavez