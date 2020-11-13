El Federico’s Greatest Hits

Every rock & roll fan worth his power chords knows that any band that rocks the charts enough times eventually has to come out with a greatest hits album. So in the spirit of Federico Archuleta's love of music, here's just such an album we've assembled for him. The list below contains only a fraction of his output, but on it are images that are his most familiar and most beloved. If you haven't seen them "in the wild" – that is, as the street art they were made to be – here's a guide to where you can find them. Well, make that find some of them; El Federico likes to reproduce his stencil art in different places, sometimes with variations.

Music Legends

former Tower Records, 2402 Guadalupe

Bob Dylan

Hole in the Wall, 2538 Guadalupe

Cheapo Records murals

Goodwill, 914 N. Lamar

Praying Washing Hands

The Lucky Duck, 1300 E. Sixth

Let's Band Together

Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth

'Til Death Do Us Part

Green & White Grocery, 1201 E. Seventh / Mexic-Arte, E. Fifth & Congress

Lost in Austin

Lustre Pearl East, 114 Linden

Virgen de Guadalupe

El Chilito, 1623 E. Seventh / Tesoros Trading Co., 1500 South Congress

Lover, Fighter

PRINTpress, 1209 E. Cesar Chavez

Selena

El Chilito, 2219 Manor Rd. / Taqueria Chapala, 1201 E. Cesar Chavez