Arts

Eklektikos Host John Aielli Is Doing Very Well, Thank You

Austin radio mainstay recovering from June stroke

By Robert Faires, Fri., Sept. 18, 2020

John Aielli celebrating his <i>Austin Chronicle</i> Best of Austin win in 2003
John Aielli celebrating his Austin Chronicle "Best of Austin" win in 2003 (Photo by John Anderson)

Don't be worried about John Aielli.

It's true that the veteran public radio host – who's logged some 70,000 hours on the air, more than 60,000 of those for Austin's KUTX and KUT since 1966 – suffered a stroke in June and hasn't been broadcasting since. How­ever, Aielli reports that he is recovering nicely in his Cher­ry­wood home and actively staying in touch with friends.

KUTX made the news of Aielli's stroke public in an announcement about the station's recent schedule changes. The early morning weekday slot that's been home to Aielli and his show Eklektikos for the past several years is being turned over to Taylor Wallace (see the interview with Wallace in "Faster Than Sound"), with the Eklektikos name being retired. That ends a 50-year run for the program, which for its first 30 years was broadcast from 8am to 2pm Mondays through Fridays, establishing it as one of the most prominent programs at the station and, indeed, on Austin radio.

But Eklektikos going off the air doesn't necessarily mean Aielli will be. In its announcement, KUTX teases the idea that the host and Eklektikos producer Jack Anderson are hatching "new and interesting ways to bring [Aielli's] unique voice and perspective" to the station. It goes on to say, "John is a treasured and valuable part of the KUTX team so you can expect to hear from him – in a different way – when he's ready."

In the meantime, you can picture Aielli at home, sleeping in, curling up with a cup of strong tea and a good book, and, of course, listening to every kind of music imaginable.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Robert Faires
The Crossroads Meet at Mexic-Arte Museum's
The Crossroads Meet at Mexic-Arte Museum's "Intersección: Choque & Alivio"
The 25th edition of this showcase for early-career Latinx artists is a space for sharing our shock over this time and our humanity

Sept. 18, 2020

Texas Book Festival 2020: The Full Line-Up
Texas Book Festival 2020: The Full Line-Up
All 150 authors announced for the 25th anniversary lit celebration

Sept. 16, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

John Aielli, Eklektikos, Taylor Wallace, KUTX, KUT

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Women & Their Work: Mask Auction
Women & Their Work
Mexic-Arte Museum
at Mexic-Arte Museum
Lora Reynolds Gallery: County Road at Lora Reynolds Gallery
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  