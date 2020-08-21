You've been wanting to see those exhibitions at the Blanton, the ones you've heard so much buzz about – Ed Ruscha's "Drum Skins" and that "Avant-garde Networks of Amauta: Argentina, Mexico, and Peru in the 1920s" show of vintage Latin American visuals – but everything's been shut down.

You've wanted to take a long, calming stroll around the Umlauf's fabled gardens, too – just like in the Before Times – communing with open-air nature so close to Zilker Park, contemplating the ancient trees and Charles Umlauf's delightful sculptural work that accompanies those trees ... but all of that was shut down, too.

Well, it's shut down no longer, citizen: The Blanton is again open for visitors (as of Aug. 15) and so is the Umlauf (as of Aug. 18). Of course, there's still a pandemic on, so there will be plenty of safety measures in both places. Masks, distancing, sanitizer, muttered curses against the coronavirus – you know.

For the Blanton, you've also got to make reservations (via the museum's website) for the morning (between 10am-1pm) or the afternoon (between 2-5pm). The Umlauf requires reservations, too, and they're keeping distance a viable thing by limiting visitors to just 30 at a time. Note: You'll probably have more space than that when you stop by, and we reckon it'll feel so good.

The Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. MLK, 512/471-7324.

Hours: Wed.-Sat., 10am-1pm, 2-5pm; Sun., 2-5pm.

www.blantonmuseum.org

Umlauf Sculpture Garden, 605 Azie Morton, 512/445-5582.

Hours: Tue.-Fri., 10am-4pm; Sat.-Sun., 11am-4pm.

www.umlaufsculpture.org