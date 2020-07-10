Arts

“Marianne Levy: Grimm Re-Articulated” at the Dougherty Arts Center

This exhibition of ceramic sculptures recasts fairy tales with animals who are more human than the people in the originals

Reviewed by Robert Faires, Fri., July 10, 2020

<i>Resilience</i> by Marianne Levy
Resilience by Marianne Levy

You'd recognize that Evil Queen anywhere. Golden crown with tall, spiky points; skintight dark hood with a widow's peak; long black cape; high curled collar; bloodred jewel at the throat – who rocks that eerie ensemble but Her Majesty "Who's the Fairest in the Land" in Disney's Snow White, right? She's even holding a mirror.

One thing, though: Instead of the icy, imperious human face she has in the animated film, this Evil Queen has a cougar's mug poking out of that hood. With the head two sizes too large for its body and the innuendo of the metaphor – a middle-aged predator on the prowl for young Princes Charming – the character turns from sinister to silly. And yet the more you look at it, the more this puss' puss appears, well, kind of sad. The downcast eyes and open mouth suggest a sorrow brought on by the reflection in the glass, as if the cougar sees there that its days as a fearsome hunter have passed.

In "Grimm Re-Articulated," the show of ceramic works by Marianne Levy at the Dougherty Arts Center's Butridge Gallery (now, sadly, closed to the public because of the coronavirus), this dynamic plays out again and again: a piece references a figure familiar from a fairy tale of old (or its more recent Mouse House incarnation) with an animal in place of the person; the beast in human garb creates a comic effect, but its expression and gestures are those of a human feeling something darker, weightier – longing, disappointment, regret.

Of course, the tradition of giving animals human traits in service of art and literature is a long one, going back to Aesop, if not before, and its creatures have portrayed the full range of emotions. Still, Levy's beasts are striking in their poignance, the sense of loss they convey. In Rapunzel in the Clouds, a horse's head is surrounded by doughy clumps of clouds from which hang long lilac strings that reach the floor and pool there – the picture of a steady shower. More strings hang thickly off the horse's neck – the mane as Rapunzel's hair – and seem to weigh down her head, and perhaps her spirit. With her head down and eyes in shadow, she projects woe. Nearby is Resilience, which shows a stork's head on the nude body of a pregnant woman, with disembodied human hands caressing her swollen belly. The stork's wings are extended, like those of a protecting angel, but its head is tilted downward, the long beak resting on one breast, the closed mouth a long solemn line. Is it a sign of melancholy? Worry? Shame? Whatever it is, the feeling is deep.

Most of the pathos in the other sculptures is, as in Cougar Queen, masked in comic visuals. Levy makes Hansel and Gretel wolves, and just the sight of a wolf in lederhosen tickles the ribs. But the face of this lupine Hansel bears a look of pained sympathy, and his human hand rests consolingly on his sister's shoulder as she, her eyes lowered and mouth open, appears to be confessing something distressing. Whatever troubles her – that they're lost, that they killed the witch – it reveals vulnerability in these animals we associate with preying on the vulnerable. In another piece, an ostrich wearing Cinderella's ball gown from Disney's animated film sits in a large chair. The incongruity of this huge, ungainly bird in a setting of elegance and refinement is good for a laugh – as Disney himself showed when ostriches danced ballet in the "Dance of the Hours" segment of 1940's Fantasia – and Levy builds on the gag with the ostrich's feet sticking out from under the gown; it's tough to picture glass slippers fitting over those two-toed gunboats with the giant claws. The sight gag's so complete that you might miss seeing what this Cinderella cradles in one arm: another ostrich's skull. That alters the mood of the image, as do the serpent devouring its tail on top of the chair and the title, Memento Mori. What was a joke becomes a tale of mortality – that which must inevitably be faced even by those said to live "happily ever after."

And so it goes in "Grimm Re-Articulated": An octopus is Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent, a goose is her fairy godmother, and a sloth is Beauty herself; a possum wears Snow White's dress, while a bat is in Belle's gown from Beauty and the Beast; a lamb, an owl, and a rajasaurus take turns as Little Red Riding Hood. And whatever the beast, however comical the juxtaposition of fairy tale and fauna, Levy is able to draw from it some pang, some ache. Such are the artist's empathy and artistic skill that she's able to balance humor and pathos with Chaplinesque deftness. She makes us see creatures face isolation, loneliness, failure, middle age, birth, death, and in their fur and feathers recognize ourselves. Her animals turn out to be more human than the characters in those fairy tales are – and maybe more than we are as well.

"Marianne Levy: Grimm Re-Articulated"

Julia C. Butridge Gallery at the Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd.
www.austintexas.gov/jcbgallery
Through July 24 (but closed to the public)
A version of this article appeared in print on July 10, 2020 with the headline: “Marianne Levy: Grimm Re-Articulated” at the Dougherty Arts Center

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Julia C. Butridge Gallery
"Greg Davis: India's Kumbh Mela" at Butridge Gallery
These images offer impressive layers of visual intricacy but also raise the problematic questions of photojournalism

Sam Anderson-Ramos, July 28, 2017

"Valerie Fowler: Nature and Other Stories" at the Butridge Gallery
The art here tells local stories but is universal in ways that are loud, strange, and reverent for uncontrolled nature

Sam Anderson-Ramos, Dec. 30, 2016

More Arts Reviews
"Lee Albert Hill: Signs" at CAMIBAart
This solo exhibition asks, What happens when shapes run away to join the circuits?

Wayne Alan Brenner, July 3, 2020

A Year Later, the Time Is Right for Another Conversation About <i>Notes From the Field</i>
A Year Later, the Time Is Right for Another Conversation About Notes From the Field
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Zach Theatre streamed its staging of the 2019 production and led a discussion on Zoom

Robert Faires, June 19, 2020

More by Robert Faires
Baking for Good Cooks Up a Tasty Benefit for Black Art Matters
Tasty Benefit for Black Art Matters
Nonprofit makes you a sweet offer

July 9, 2020

Mayor's Book Club Says:
Mayor's Book Club Says: "Read Local"
The 2020 choice? Three dozen books, all by Austin authors

July 2, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Julia C. Butridge Gallery, Dougherty Arts Center, Marianne Levy, ceramics

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Umlauf: Closed
Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum
Butridge Gallery: Grimm Re-Articulated at Dougherty Arts Center
MACC Galleries: Reopened! at Mexican American Cultural Center
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  