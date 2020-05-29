Sex Toys for Solo Summer Fun

Just because you can’t indulge in a summer fling, however, doesn’t mean you can’t have some solo fun in the meantime.

With health officials advising folks to avoid sex with those living outside their households, chasing romance this summer isn't likely. Just because you can't indulge in a summer fling, however, doesn't mean you can't have some solo fun in the meantime. We asked local adult stores to share some of their recommendations for curing your summer sadness with the safest partner out there: yourself.

Pleasure on a Budget ($15-50)

Not all of us can (or want to) drop the big bucks for a big buck. Luckily, there are a lot of great-value, high-quality options. For an entry-level vibrator, Q Toys owner Stephanie Boggs recommends the VeDO Bam Mini ($29.99); it's rechargeable, waterproof, and made of body-safe silicone.

If you're somebody who'll be solo shucking your corn this summer, there are affordable penis stimulators, like Austin's homegrown Fleshlight/Fleshjack's Quickshot ($34.95). Boggs says it's a prime pick. It's half the size of the OG Fleshlight with an open-ended exit point, meaning 1) an easier sleeve cleanup, and 2) supplementary stimulation for Mount Baldy.

Forbidden Fruit sexpert Jonny Reynolds likes to recommend Screaming O's vibrating c-rings ($20-40) for tickling the pickle. "If you turn it upside down for a thing like the testicles, you can put it behind the testicles and it stimulates the perineum so you can get external prostate stimulation."

Kink It Up a Notch ($50-100)

Leveling up to the $50-100 range can mean more thrills and chills for your ménage à moi, like metal toys. Because of metal's rigidity and heavier weight, these toys offer firmer pressure than silicone counterparts. "Gravity's just going to kind of do some work and pull the toys in strange directions and maybe stimulate the person in ways that they weren't expecting," explained Boggs. Steel butt plugs like nJoy Pure Plugs retail around $65-85 at Q Toys.

What about those looking to jump into contact-free virtual play? "The web video community is kind of booming right now because you can have your own little naughty fashion show," said Package Menswear general manager and lead buyer Daniel Chavez. The store carries a multitude of jockstraps, underwear, and sock brands, including Addicted, Nasty Pig, and Andrew Christian. Depending on your budget (and how much skin you're wanting to bare), you can craft an OnlyFans-ready ensemble ranging from $12-25 (socks only) to $50 and above for a jockstrap-and-socks look.

Treat Yourself & Your Bits ($100 & Up)

From $100 and up, the possibilities for DIY time are endless. Whether you're social distancing or long distancing, We-Vibe manufactures a wide range of Bluetooth-enabled toys for remote play. We-Vibe's latest couples creation, the Chorus ($199.99 at Q Toys), is a remote-controlled dual-stimulation vibrator – meaning penetrative and external stimulation – that can also connect through the brand's app for a truly limitless experience. Boggs explained, "The person in location X can start controlling the other partner's phone in location Y, which will in turn control the device. So, you know, you're stuck in Austin, and your partner is in Taiwan."

If there's an extra-special leather lover in your life – yourself or play partners – splurge on any number of custom leather gear from local purveyors Sir Rat. From pup hoods to harnesses and chaps, Sir Rat's tailor Michael Moneyhon can make most any vision come to life. "A starting pup mask is going to be around $150 on a custom one," said Moneyhon. "Color's not going to affect too much. It's going to be if you want some crazy specific dog breed that I have to figure out how I'm going to turn my pattern into."

For tips and tricks on how to care for sex toys, see James Scott’s how-to article at austinchronicle.com/qmmunity.