Street Artists Inspire Austin With East Sixth Murals
Just before the shelter-in-place order went into effect, the HOPE Campaign had local muralists create messages of hope for the city
By Robert Faires, Fri., April 3, 2020
As part of a new initiative from the HOPE Campaign (Helping Other People Everywhere) – the folks who also brought you the HOPE Outdoor Gallery – a number of Austin street artists, in cooperation with local bar owners, were able to create inspirational murals on plywood boards in front of several bars in the 400 block of East Sixth. They were painted Tuesday, March 24, the final day before Austin was locked down under shelter-in-place orders. Staff photographer David Brendan Hall was there to catch all the fresh paint. For the complete set of photos, visit austinchronicle.com/photos.