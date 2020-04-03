Arts

Street Artists Inspire Austin With East Sixth Murals

Just before the shelter-in-place order went into effect, the HOPE Campaign had local muralists create messages of hope for the city

By Robert Faires, Fri., April 3, 2020


Photos by David Brendan Hall

As part of a new initiative from the HOPE Campaign (Helping Other People Everywhere) – the folks who also brought you the HOPE Outdoor Gallery – a number of Austin street artists, in cooperation with local bar owners, were able to create inspirational murals on plywood boards in front of several bars in the 400 block of East Sixth. They were painted Tuesday, March 24, the final day before Austin was locked down under shelter-in-place orders. Staff photographer David Brendan Hall was there to catch all the fresh paint. For the complete set of photos, visit austinchronicle.com/photos.

A version of this article appeared in print on April 3, 2020 with the headline: Last Messages of HOPE

