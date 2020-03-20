Arts Events

Yeah, not a lot going on for anyone to audience in the local arts scene right now. (It's a new world, suddenly, and in this new world "audience" works just fine as a verb.) The novel coronavirus has made us all swerve into physically distant cyberspace to avoid spiking its medical impact to where our infrastructure is overwhelmed. Bricks-and-mortar theatres are shuttered; galleries are pretty much verboten; well-appointed chambers are left un-music'd; stages don't want you anywhere near them, "tour" has become a term that's almost as nasty as "Trump," and so on. So here are a few Austin treasures that are available online only. And, from what we hear on the pixelated streets, there'll be a lot more of this soon – from local groups and solo artists who are just regaining their footing and preparing to make your screens shiver with creative expression. We'll have them – and we've got you – covered.

Theatre & Comedy

The Hideout Theatre: PGraph Virtual Show Livestreaming improvised comedy that knows it's online and works within that paradigm, the Parallelogramophonograph foursome leverages modern tech and goofy software enhancements to bring their talented antics to your favorite screen. Thu., March 19, 7:30pm; Sat., March 21, 3 & 7pm.

The Fallout Theatre Like all the other venues, this Downtown spot is temporarily closed until Our Little Pathogen Friends get themselves the fuck outta Dodge. But, the feisty Fallouteers tell us, "many talented folks who perform on our stage have created comedy you can enjoy from the comfort of your socially distanced home." And they recommend Uncomfortable: The Series which you can easily find on YouTube. And you already know how to find YouTube, right?

Dance

Kathy Dunn Hamrick Dance Company: Parade You want to see what you've been missing if you haven't been paying attention to local danceworks, Austinite? If you've never caught a performance by this outstanding troupe in particular? KDHDC's Parade, captured on video in 2017, is on YouTube in its entirety. And, sometimes, watching a single-and-unmoving camera's perspective of a dance concert, no matter how good the pieces are, it's worth nobody's while. But this presentation of Parade, with its live band and fierce performers right there in the room in front of you, moving to Hamrick's nonpareil choreography? Its beauty may break your heart and make you want to stay in Austin forever.

Classical

Pancho Villa From a Safe Distance Funny title, that, in these odd times – which is our excuse for mentioning it now. But it's the title of the most ass-kicking full-length opera ever to come out of Austin, a collaboration between composer Graham Reynolds and Largartijas Tiradas al Sol, a rip-snorting and (you might call it) post-classical rendition of the story of that illustrious general of the Mexican Revolution – with the Golden Arm Trio and Adrian Quesada and associates driving the music, Paul Sanchez and Liz Cass voicing the lyrics of Carrie Fountain, and the Rude Mechs' Shawn Sides directing the whole glorious shebang. If you didn't know about this masterpiece before, well, you do now, citizen. And you can hear samples of it online – and then do yourself the favor of buying the album ... from a safe distance. www.panchovillaopera.com.

Visual Arts

grayDUCK Gallery: Point of origin Sarah Sudhoff's experimental exhibition takes cues from the connections between sound and human emotion, realized as suspended sculptures, sound installation, and debossed wall works that draw upon the artist's personal observations, cartography, and those involved in the nearly 300 helicopter flights completed in just one month of Life Flight for Houston's Memorial Her­mann hospital. See the website for images that will intrigue the hell out of you, then catch the gallery's DUCKblind podcast wherein Sudhoff explains just what these tech-enabled artifacts are and how she created them. www.grayduckgallery.com.

Flatbed Press: Redux Flatbed closed last year when its old HQ kind of fell victim to late-stage capitalism. Finally re-opened this year in a brand new space on the south side of town. Now shuttered again, suddenly, because of you-know-coronavirus-who. But check 'em out online, in the virtual gallery of their "Redux" show that features 12 artists – Julie Speed, Miguel A. Aragon, and Darden Smith among them – celebrating the venue's rich history of working with stylistically diverse artists to create fine art prints. www.flatbed-press.myshopify.com.

Wally Workman Gallery That storied jewel of the Westside is, like all the other places that aren't completely shuttered, open by appointment only – in meatspace. But they tell us, "We will be releasing exciting new virtual content directly from our artists every few days," so check their website and prepare yourself for an impressive eyeful of art on a regular basis. www.wallyworkmangallery.com.