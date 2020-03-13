Arts

How the SXSW Cancellation Has Impacted the Hideout Theatre

Comedy theatre mulls the corporate cash influx and concession sales that went away

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., March 13, 2020

How the SXSW Cancellation Has Impacted the Hideout Theatre

It takes money, they say, to make money. But it also takes money to just survive.

One of the ways via which local clubs and other venues historically make a sweet fuckton of money during SXSW is they rent their place out to someone else, some much larger corporation, during one or two weeks of the festival. They rent their space out, often for more than they would've reaped from business-as-usual. And then they'll be able to make it through the much leaner rest of the year, too.

This is an especially fraught thing in the heart of Downtown, where a place like the Hideout Theatre typically turns its two comedy stages over to the paying likes of Comedy Central and other deep-pocketed businesses, and reaps extra rewards from a high number of customers ordering from the coffee house.

"The coffee house is always open and will be, as usual," says Hideout general manager Kareem Badr. "We always cancel our improv shows during the festival, because our assumption has been that no one wants to fight the crowds to get to us. But as we've literally never been open during a spring break that didn't also have South By, we don't know the impact. We're going to lose around 30% of our typical March sales that South By brings in. If you want to know real numbers, it'll be in the $15-20 thousand range. And for an arts business like ours, that exists by being scrappy, that's quite a lot."

But not impossible to recover from?

"Yeah," says Badr, "we'll weather it as we've done with other kinks in our circumstances – like that two-year hotel construction. We may have to go into our line of credit to keep things going comfortably."

“I do like that the messaging from the city and supportive people right now is, Go out and indulge! Drink, eat out! Live lavishly!” – Hideout Theatre Artistic Director Roy Janik

"Shakeups are not usually gentle and kind," says Jessica Arjet, the Hideout's director of youth programs. "But somehow people continue."

"We may add back our own improv programming for the next couple of weeks," says Badr, "if we see that this past weekend's audience numbers weren't so bad. However, if fears of the virus continue and further affect sales – coffee house and theatre – we don't know what will happen."

"It's uncertain, for sure," says artistic director Roy Janik. "I do like that the messaging from the city and supportive people right now is, Go out and indulge! Drink, eat out! Live lavishly!"

"Until someone coughs," notes Badr, frowning.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
SXSW Film Announces Awards Will Go Ahead
SXSW Film Announces Awards Will Go Ahead
Fest's support for films continues with industry access, more

Richard Whittaker, March 13, 2020

Qmmunity: Austin’s Queer Community Feels Effects of SXSW Cancellation
Qmmunity: Austin’s Queer Community Feels Effects of SXSW Cancellation
Now's the time show local support however you can

Beth Sullivan, March 13, 2020

More by Wayne Alan Brenner
The <i>Persistence of Vision</i> Podcast Books Your Life Up Right
PoV Podcast: Booking You Up Right
Austin-based audio series brings lively lit-talk from local lights

March 16, 2020

The Social Distancing Festival Is Live Online
Social Distancing Festival: Live Online
No, for real: A variety of performative arts, streamed live to you

March 15, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

coronavirus, COVID-19, SXSW 2020, Hideout Theatre, Kareem Badr, Jessica Arjet, Roy Janik

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Underground Comedy
Fallout Theater
Butridge Gallery: A Deconstructed View at Dougherty Arts Center
Alternate Views: Theresa Bond + Carol Hayman at Original David's Brick Oven
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  