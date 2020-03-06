Arts

Book Review: Hezada! I Miss You by Erin Pringle

Erin Pringle's debut novel is a circus of grief

Reviewed by Cat McCarrey, Fri., March 6, 2020

<i>Hezada! I Miss You</i> by Erin Pringle

Hezada! I Miss You, Erin Pringle's debut novel released by local Awst Press, is bittersweet and dreamlike. It mourns – each word (even the hopeful ones) drenched in grief. Sometimes it's the ache of days going by too quickly or childish disappointment at wanting the sweetness of candy or another ride on the carousel. But other times are bone-achingly sorrowful, the shattering moments of untimely death or illness. In Hezada, even snakes are full of ennui, and the most gorgeously rendered scenes are undercut with a current of fretful doubt.

Hezada emerges after Pringle's two previous short story collections. She worked on it for 15 years, and her strength in narrative snippets comes through in gorgeously rendered small chapters. Ostensibly about a Midwestern traveling circus making the last stop of the summer in a small village, Pringle's tale is told in small glimpses. These stories are gripping, enticing the reader and building a full world in the type of insular society that most people ignore.

The village, much like the circus itself, is diminishing as time passes. There are few children. There are few jobs. Each character escalates in loss. Presented as hazy visions (or the creations of memory), circus folk and villagers experience loss of childhood, loss of livelihood, loss of family and hope. "The real Midwest. Cornfields, soybeans, sadness," speaks a village council member in the opening of the novel, a rumination on all the glorious Midwestern/human despair a story can offer.

Hope, and the lack thereof, is cleverly counterpointed with the aging circus, and the last few children in town. We see bitterness with growing old in one chapter and then sequences of the eternal possibility of being a kid – even if that possibility is circus tickets or the pool or a pair of red boots that might be yours. In Hezada, we circulate among odd yet familiar characters. There's the preteen twins Heza and Abe, whose mysterious progeny lies somewhere between the circus and their townie mother Kae. There's Frank, who ran away to join the circus and is now retiring after 50 long years. There's Hezada, the trapeze artist with cancer, the waitresses circulating in the lone diner, the circus boss, and the slew of hired "Summer Boys" helping the circus.

However, what begins as a Bradbury-esque meditation on the Midwest and the fleeting nature of youth takes a hard turn near the middle, where the stakes on loss become much more serious in the wake of suicide. I enjoyed the small town escapades, but Pringle's examination of the aftermath of a loss so personal and sudden takes Hezada into a heartbreaking and honest look at how people react to tragedy.

There are countless books on unforeseen misery, on loss from war and sickness and murder. However, in many books suicide is the twist, not the point. Halfway through working on Hezada, Pringle's sister committed suicide. There was always an undercurrent of death in "the circus novel," but her personal catastrophe brought the book into focus. For the last half of Hezada, suicide becomes the main character, and everything else serves as a study in response. It's haunting. It's lovely. It's an utterly painful and beautiful look at how life passes. Exploring the consequences of a suicide from those intimately involved to those on the sidelines, Pringle's unflinching view sets a summer circus as a backdrop for everything lost when life is gone.

Hezada! I Miss You

by Erin Pringle
Awst Press, 332 pp., $22

Erin Pringle speaks about and signs copies of Hezada! I Miss You on Sun., March 8, 5pm, at BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar. For more information, visit www.bookpeople.com.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin writers
Austin’s Sisters in Crime Prefer Their Ink Mixed With a Little Blood
Austin’s Sisters in Crime Prefer Their Ink Mixed With a Little Blood
The Austin writers in this literary group love to put some mayhem in their manuscripts

Wayne Alan Brenner, July 6, 2018

Seen / Soon: Feb. 2
Seen / Soon: Feb. 2
Hearing a stately Passion from Arvo Pärt sung by Ensemble VIII and reading a Texas take on Moby Dick from Austin author Elizabeth Crook

Feb. 2, 2018

More Austin writers
Gross In
Gross In
Is any writer in Austin as revolting and entertaining as Andrew Hilbert?

François Pointeau, April 22, 2016

More Arts Reviews
<i>The Teacher</i> by Michal Ben-Naftali
The Teacher
This prize-winning novel's tale of a student piecing together the hidden life of her teacher, a Holocaust survivor who killed herself, is haunting

Jay Trachtenberg, Feb. 14, 2020

The Highs and Lows of Houston Life in <i>Lot: Stories</i>
The Highs and Lows of Houston Life in Lot: Stories
Bryan Washington depicts residents with warmth and discernment as they live, fight, work, and love in a city that can be both a home and a challenge

Rosalind Faires, Oct. 25, 2019

More by Cat McCarrey
"Mihee Nahm: Soaked"
In this solo exhibition, the artist invites us to take a walk with her down memory lane

Feb. 14, 2020

City Theatre's <i>Art</i>
City Theatre's Art
Macho arguments about taste abound in Yasmina Reza's dramatic comedy

Jan. 31, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin writers, Austin writers, Erin Pringle, Awst Press, Erin Pringle, Awst Press

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Women & Their Work: Barnacles of Existence
Women & Their Work
A Day at the Savoy Theatre at Worley Barton Theater at Brentwood Christian School
Bog Butter (UTNT)
at F. Loren Winship Drama Building
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  