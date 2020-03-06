Arts

Austin Symphony Orchestra Heads Bach to the Clubs

Round Two of ASO's collaboration between a string quartet and local DJs resulted in a sold-out show at the North Door

By Robert Faires, Fri., March 6, 2020


Phamstar (Photo by Casey Smith)

What do you get when you smash together a string quartet playing a Vivaldi concerto with a DJ mix by Phamstar? About 300 people jammed shoulder to shoulder grooving to both. That was the case last Friday night when the Austin Symphony Orchestra served up the second edition of its Bach 'n' Beats. The program was initiated in 2018 as a new way of getting ASO out of the concert hall and connected to the contemporary music community in a way it hadn't been before. The plan was to match four DJs with four classical pieces (yes, program namesake Bach was represented) and have them create mixes inspired by the older music, then stick it in a club where the audience would get to hear four ASO musicians play each classical work live before each DJ launched into their thumping creation. What happened the first time ASO tested that concept on the street – on Dirty Sixth of all streets – the result was a packed Parish and a crowd that was equally jazzed about the Bach and the beats. With the experiment such a success, ASO said, "Let's do it again."

Due to scheduling issues for both ASO and DJs – just three this time, with Phamstar and Govinda joining popular returnee DJ Chicken George – it was 16 months before Bach 'n' Beats came bach, er, back, but the time lag did nothing to dampen enthusiasm for the event. Even with the move to a new venue (the North Door), tickets sold out a week in advance (a credit to ASO marketing maven Rachel Santorelli and the young professionals support group BATS – Be at the Symphony). And the crowd that showed up knew just what it was there for; there was no split between boomer symphony patrons covering their ears during the mixes and millennials impatiently checking phones as the chamber music played. A pretty even mix of folks in their 30s through 60s filled the floor, and though there was, admittedly, more dancing while the DJs were working it than while the string players were, the responses to both were – as with the first time out – excited, appreciative, and loud.

Before the night was out, ASO was already talking about a third Bach 'n' Beats – in less than 16 months and at an even larger venue.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Robert Faires
Book Review: <i>The Body Double</i>
Book Review: The Body Double
Emily Beyda's debut novel is ready for its close-up

March 6, 2020

Shrewd Productions' <i>Alabaster</i>
Shrewd Productions' Alabaster
This deeply felt staging of Audrey Cefaly's new play brings us into a home where loss lives to show us when to leave

March 6, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Symphony Orchestra, North Door, DJ Chicken George, Phamstar, Govinda

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Women & Their Work: Barnacles of Existence
Women & Their Work
A Day at the Savoy Theatre at Worley Barton Theater at Brentwood Christian School
Bog Butter (UTNT)
at F. Loren Winship Drama Building
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  