Humanities Texas Holiday Book Fair Has Something for Reader on Your Gift List

Still wondering what to get the readers on your holiday gift list? Humanities Texas can help you stuff their stockings at its 11th annual Holiday Book Fair on Sat., Dec. 7, 10am-1pm. The historic Byrne-Reed House, 1410 Rio Grande, will be chock-full of enticing fiction and nonfiction selections for bibliophiles of all ages, with the bonus that the authors will be on hand to sign them for you – 23 Lone Star literary lights, to be precise: Brian T. Atkinson, Chandler Baker, Norma Elia Cantú, Steven L. Davis, David B. Gracy II, Edward Carey, Oscar Cásares, Bethany Hegedus, Vanessa Roeder, Carmen Oliver, Karen Olsson, Michael Parker, H. W. Brands, Joe Nick Patoski, S. C. Gwynne, Asher Price, Mark Pryor, Kevin Robbins, W. K. Stratton, Don Tate, Ron Tyler, E. Lee Walker, and Sally Wittliff. You can take care of all your book-loving loved ones, mix and mingle with the writers, enjoy seasonal treats, and when you settle down for that long winter's nap, you can rest easy in the knowledge that all the money you spent at the Holiday Book Fair will benefit Texas libraries.