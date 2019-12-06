Arts

Humanities Texas Holiday Book Fair Has Something for Reader on Your Gift List

Twenty-three Lone Star literary lights will be at Humanities Texas' annual shopping event

By Robert Faires, Fri., Dec. 6, 2019


Humanities Texas Holiday Book Fair Has Something for Reader on Your Gift List

Still wondering what to get the readers on your holiday gift list? Humanities Texas can help you stuff their stockings at its 11th annual Holiday Book Fair on Sat., Dec. 7, 10am-1pm. The historic Byrne-Reed House, 1410 Rio Grande, will be chock-full of enticing fiction and nonfiction selections for bibliophiles of all ages, with the bonus that the authors will be on hand to sign them for you – 23 Lone Star literary lights, to be precise: Brian T. Atkinson, Chandler Baker, Norma Elia Cantú, Steven L. Davis, David B. Gracy II, Edward Carey, Oscar Cásares, Bethany Hegedus, Vanessa Roeder, Carmen Oliver, Karen Olsson, Michael Parker, H. W. Brands, Joe Nick Patoski, S. C. Gwynne, Asher Price, Mark Pryor, Kevin Robbins, W. K. Stratton, Don Tate, Ron Tyler, E. Lee Walker, and Sally Wittliff. You can take care of all your book-loving loved ones, mix and mingle with the writers, enjoy seasonal treats, and when you settle down for that long winter's nap, you can rest easy in the knowledge that all the money you spent at the Holiday Book Fair will benefit Texas libraries.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Robert Faires
Co-Lab Projects'
Co-Lab Projects' "Texas Toast" Dishes Up a Heapin’ Helping
This group exhibition looks at the food that means the most to us

Nov. 29, 2019

Beerthoven's <i>Czechs Mix</i>
Beerthoven's Czechs Mix
This program of music by three Czech composers made big music feel right at home in the state where everything's bigger

Nov. 29, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Humanities Texas Holiday Book Fair 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
The Austin Puppet Incident
Mexican American Cultural Center
A Christmas Carol
at First Unitarian Universalist Church
A Christmas Memory
at Mastrogeorge Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  