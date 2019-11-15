Notable Events at East Austin Studio Tour 2019

E.6: Clayworks' 40th Anniversary & Closing Party Pioneering Eastside arts business is throwing itself a party as it marks four decades of making and selling clayware and simultaneously closes shop. You can also get bargains on the last of the inventory. Fri., Nov. 15, 6-9pm. 1209 E. Sixth

E.14: Northern-Southern x Cielo / Art at the Foundry Unveiling of murals that are permanently installed in Foundry, a new sustainable mixed-use space on the Eastside. Beautifully epic art by Stella Alesi, Jaime Zuverza, Phillip Niemeyer, and more. Fri., Nov 15, 7-11pm. Foundry, 1501 E. Fourth

E.18: "To Believe" Supplement to the exhibit on the life and influence of pioneering African American minister Rev. Jacob Fontaine, with a discussion of East Austin churches, a performance by the Church of Christ Eastside Choir, and a screening of the new film To Believe. Sat., Nov. 16, noon-3pm. Oakwood Cemetery Chapel, 1602 Navasota

E.32: Open Chair Ongoing project to create intimate photographic portraits of black Austinites will show portraits already made and invite local black patrons to be photographed and take part in interactive audio recordings each afternoon of the tour. Sat.-Sun., Nov. 16-17 & 23-24, 3:30-5:30pm. Furman + Keil Architects, 1211 E. 11th #200

E.47: Thee Gay Agenda Queer comedy "celebrating otherness through togetherness." The show is free, but donations will be collected for the Kind Clinic. Sat., Nov. 16, 7-11pm. 2208 Willow

East Austin Studio Tour 2019

In case you ever lose sight of how much art gets made in this city, the East Austin Studio Tour will always set you straight. For two weekends – this year, it's Nov. 16-17 and 23-24 – the sunrise side of I-35 becomes one gargantuan gallery, with hun­dreds of opportunities to see art and engage with artists. For 2019, there are actually more than 530 stops in artists' studios and homes, galleries, and exhibition spaces in libraries, shops, schools, and other venues. As usual, this annual art marathon is totally free. To know just what kinds of paintings, sculptures, drawings, collages, installations, prints, performances, and the like are out there, visit east.bigmedium.org, where all the stops are listed, along with maps. In partnership with Big Medium, the Chronicle has assembled a special, curated tour of 10 stops, which can be found on cards at Canopy and the EAST lounge at Springdale Station. And don't look now, but we've listed a few other recommendations, with more online at austinchronicle.com/east-austin-studio-tour.