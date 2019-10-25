Arts

Book Review: The Highs and Lows of Houston Life in Lot: Stories

Bryan Washington depicts residents with warmth and discernment as they live, fight, work, and love in a city that can be both a home and a challenge

Reviewed by Rosalind Faires, Fri., Oct. 25, 2019

The Highs and Lows of Houston Life in <i>Lot: Stories</i>

The idea of a city, a location, being a character in a narrative is such well-trod territory that it feels almost criminal to apply it to Lot: Stories. But what else is Houston in Bryan Washington's debut collection but a central member of the cast of these tales? The city never outshines its citizens, but it's never less than integral to their lives and choices – mundane, tragic, comic, or otherwise.

Besides the city at large, it's a rich neighborhood that peoples Lot. Every other story in the collection focuses on a single black and Latinx family and the youngest son of the family especially (a strong structure that feels like an especially generous on-ramp to readers more familiar with novel-length fiction), but alongside him are a cavalcade of teens and parents, drug dealers, restaurant workers, sex workers, parents, lovers, and friends. Masculinity's demands and foibles persist in them. Queerness runs like a gold seam through them. Gentrification, income inequality, the creep of whiteness into communities of color – they don't have top billing in every narrative but they're always there, haunting Lot's denizens. Washington's gaze descends on each character with profound warmth and discernment, and there's not an individual you aren't left wanting to know just a little more about. He captures the rhythms of speech and makes it look easy, his narration is thoughtful and spare, then he swings around and drops a perfect phrase that is so big in its sentiment and efficient in its wording and achingly true that it clobbers you. ("This is how easy it is to walk out of a life.")

The stories in Lot are largely traditional in their telling and style – first- or third-person realism that captures the act of ordinary living with a keen eye – but two are more adventurous with form and subject matter. The book's second piece, "Alief," turns the occupants of an apartment complex and the surrounding neighbors into a Greek chorus chronicling an ill-fated affair. While so many of the stories in Lot feel immediate in the way they capture living in a single moment in time, "Alief" manages to feel both current and mythic in the way it unveils how a community moves around a scandal: observing, fanning the flames, cleaning up the damage. And then midway through the collection is "Bayou," which right in its first sentence tells you it is about two friends finding a chupacabra. It's a premise you keep expecting Washington to undercut or use as a launch point for something more grounded, but he ends up honoring it, preserving the possibility of something small and strange and magical surviving in a world that asks a lot of you. Maybe that hope isn't a fantastical form in the rest of the collection, but Washington suggests its presence in all his protagonists as they live and fight and work and love in a city that can be both a home and a challenge.

Lot: Stories

By Bryan Washington
Riverhead Books, 240 pp., $25

Bryan Washington will appear with authors Rion Amilcar Scott (The World Doesn’t Require You) and Kali Fajardo-Anstine (Sabrina & Corina) in the session "Writing From a Place: At the Crossroads of Geography, Identity, and Art" Sun., 1:15pm, in Capitol Ext. Rm. E1.106.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Texas Book Festival
Little Fires Everywhere
Little Fires Everywhere
Celeste Ng's second novel offers rich portrayals of motherhood in the suburbs

Rosalind Faires, Oct. 26, 2018

The Wedding Date
The Wedding Date
For a good time, read Jasmine Guillory's delightful debut romcom

Rosalind Faires, Oct. 26, 2018

More Arts Reviews
<i>The Dutch House</i> by Ann Patchett
The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
In her eighth novel, Ann Patchett shows that what makes a family cannot be measured by the grandness of a house

Yvette Benavides, Oct. 4, 2019

<i>The Secrets We Kept</i> by Lara Prescott
The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott
Who runs the world? Secretaries, spies, and survivors in Lara Prescott's debut novel

Rosalind Faires, Sept. 13, 2019

More by Rosalind Faires
Book Review: <i>Mostly Dead Things</i>
Book Review: Mostly Dead Things
A taxidermist’s family grieves and grows in Kristen Arnett’s debut

Oct. 23, 2019

<i>The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited!</i>
The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited!
The McElroys' hit RPG podcast-turned-comic earns its exclamation mark

Aug. 9, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas Book Festival, Texas Book Festival 2019, Bryan Washington, Houston

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
The Hideout's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Scottish Rite Theater
Boner Bizarre: Down with the Sickness at Come & Take It Live
BedPost Confessions: Fly as I Dare at The North Door
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  