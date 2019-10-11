Arts

The Hidden Room Theatre's The Duchess of Malfi

In staging John Webster's revenge tragedy, the company strikes a delightful balance between historical authenticity and genuine emotion

Reviewed by Trey Gutierrez, Fri., Oct. 11, 2019

Liz Beckham (kneeling) and Brock England in The Duchess of Malfi
Liz Beckham (kneeling) and Brock England in The Duchess of Malfi (Photo by Christopher Shea)

I was once chastised by an editor for too frequently using the word "authentic" in my pieces (in my defense, I was writing for Authentic Texas Magazine). I guess I'm just drawn to the fluidity of a word that can describe the quality of a five-star chef's cuisine as well as, say, the sincerity of a cheating spouse's apology. Unsurprisingly, I found myself needing this sort of versatility when discussing the Hidden Room Theatre's production of The Duchess of Malfi.

Presented in the arena-style, ballroom setting of the York Rite Masonic Hall, Hidden Room stages John Webster's 1614 drama of love and revenge with historical genuineness. In addition to live music, replicated candlelight, and intricate period costumes, the cast performs Renaissance era gesture acting – a re-created style of theatrical movement developed by Shakespeare's Globe Head of Higher Education & Research Dr. Farah Karim-Cooper.

While I'd expect this sort of fully realized theatergoing experience from Austin's 2019 Cultural Ambassadors for Theatre, what impresses about Duchess of Malfi is that these intensively researched techniques together create a familiar human experience – one that proudly displays both historical and emotional authenticity (e.g., Karim-Cooper's gesture acting; it's these quick, primal moments of clean choreography that build on the dramatic base that the show's actors aptly lay down.)

Setting a strong foundation is actor Liz Beckham, who plays the demanding role of the Duchess with a graceful urgency. As a performer, she seems to vividly feel each line. When she falls into a forbidden love with Antonio, Beckham displays an eagerness that captures the universal excitement of a new affair. Simultaneously, she encapsulates the heroine's headstrong nature so admirably that you may find yourself cursing Webster for killing off the character so early in the narrative.

But as deeply as Hidden Room's staging is rooted in novel presentation, director Beth Burns knows when to pull these elements back. Case in point, the Duchess' torture scene, which finds terror in nothing but a darkened stage and impactful performances (namely, the gleeful sadism of Ryan Crowder's villainous Ferdinand). This brutality culminates in perhaps the most difficult-to-watch stage murder I've seen, with the broken Duchess strangled in a visceral manner, courtesy of Beckham's ability to portray strength and pain at once.

What ultimately bridges the production's lighthearted and macabre moments is a righteous, satisfying revenge, exacted here by the scheming malcontent spy, Bosola. Over the course of two hours, actor Judd Farris skillfully presents the inner journey that takes this character from unscrupulous henchman to bleeding-heart (if tragically mistaken) avenger. With a well-rounded energy, Farris provides a consistent north star for the show's many unique characters to move toward and against.

As Act II draws toward its end, bodies of men both good and bad litter the stage. Before we've had a moment to contemplate this climax of violence, the actors return to deliver a jaunty, choreographed dance set to live string music. This distinctive curtain call is the cherry on top of this company's quest to create a historically accurate theatrical experience. To me, this ending encapsulates what makes The Duchess of Malfi worth engaging: Here, Hidden Room has struck a delightful balance between realistic emotion and theatrical tradition – a balance that milks the word "authentic" for all it's worth.

The Duchess of Malfi

York Rite Masonic Hall, 311 W. Seventh
www.hiddenroomtheatre.com
Through Oct. 20
Running time: 2 hr., 15 min.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More The Hidden Room Theatre
<i>Booth's Richard III</i> by the Hidden Room Theatre
Booth's Richard III by the Hidden Room Theatre
Beth Burns and company unearths a fascinating theatrical time capsule with this version of Shakespeare's tragedy

Shanon Weaver, June 22, 2018

The Hidden Room Theatre's <i>Henry IV</i>
The Hidden Room Theatre's Henry IV
Beth Burns' latest foray into Shakespeare will school you on how to present plays penned by the Bard

T. Lynn Mikeska, Sept. 22, 2017

More Arts Reviews
Alchemy Theatre's <i>The Waverly Gallery</i>
Alchemy Theatre's The Waverly Gallery
This production of Kenneth Lonergan's drama presents the human weight of disease and makes its pain tangible

Trey Gutierrez, Oct. 4, 2019

Eastside's Past and Present Revealed in John Mulvany's Latest Exhibit
Eastside's Past and Present Revealed in John Mulvany's Latest Exhibit
"Secure the Perimeter" at grayDUCK Gallery asks, “What if the outside force is an inside job?”

Barbara Purcell, Oct. 4, 2019

More by Trey Gutierrez
Ethos' <i>:Humpty</i>
Ethos' :Humpty
Melissa Vogt and Chad Salvata's musical takes the childhood rhyme into adult territory, balancing lighthearted elements with macabre darkness

Sept. 27, 2019

Hyde Park Theatre's <i>Hot Dogs at the Eiffel Tower</i>
Hyde Park Theatre's Hot Dogs at the Eiffel Tower
Maggie Gallant relates her search for her birth parents with slow-burn storytelling that captivates with its blend of cheekiness and honesty

Sept. 13, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Hidden Room Theatre, Beth Burns, Liz Beckham, Judd Farris, Ryan Crowder, Farah Karim-Cooper, Shakespeare's Globe, Brock England, John Webster

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Yana Wana's Legend of the Bluebonnet
Mexican American Cultural Center
Austin Shakespeare: The Odyssey at Long Center for the Performing Arts
Dionysus in America
at The Vortex
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  