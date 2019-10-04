Arts

Eastside's Past and Present Revealed in John Mulvany's Latest Exhibit

"Secure the Perimeter" at grayDUCK Gallery asks, “What if the outside force is an inside job?”

Reviewed by Barbara Purcell, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019


Bloom, by John Mulvany (Photo by Scott David Gordon)

In "Secure the Perimeter," now on view at grayDUCK Gallery, John Mulvany asks us to consider the unnerving possibility that the enemy is already within the walls. The Irish-born, Austin-based artist seems to be paying his respects to the metaphorical death of a bygone era in this country, as well as the city's Eastside – his home of 15 years and where his current solo show is taking place. Based on photographs he took around East Austin with an old Polaroid, Mulvany's latest paintings and drawings speak to the neighborhood's specific story, even as that story shifts: cotton candy crape myrtles, botanical backyards, and kids being kids. But bright pink petals smear across the canvas in Bloom and overpower a boarded-up house: Is it abandoned, you wonder, or is the owner simply holding out?

Themes of death and decay accompany beauty and bloom throughout the show, much of it through the up-close, curious lens of childhood: insects and tiny creatures decomposing on the ground, a dead grackle sleeping peacefully in autumn leaves, and a baby bird cracked open from its shell on the sidewalk – an oddly intimate encounter with nature's utter indifference.

Earlier this year, Mulvany's own mother passed away, halfway through the show's production. "Put six adult siblings in their rural childhood home, and you've got the worst sitcom pitch in the world," he tells me with a light laugh when describing his Irish Catholic family all coming together this past spring. The artist spent two months in the place he'd grown up, tending to his parents – the longest he'd been back in 20 years. His time at home was filled with the heaviness of loss, he explains, but also the heavy soulfulness of Ireland, which added a new layer of meaning to this series which hadn't existed before.

But even in his grief, he's managed to bring a good deal of (dark) humor into the work. A biodiverse cluster of 17 smaller pieces in the back of the gallery – about half the show's work – includes a compilation of questions in subtle typeface, appearing quietly in each painting's margins: Do you speak slowly? Do you "circulate around" at social gatherings? Are you openly appreciative of beautiful things? They're questions which make you question yourself. (A quick fact check reveals that they're from a Scientology "personality test" pamphlet.)

Elsewhere, a useless television set – decidedly not a flat-screen – waits on the curb in anticipation of bulk item collection, along with an ugly pile of atavistic videotapes. Videotapes make several appearances, as if the VCR is a cultural metaphor for what no longer works in our society. Portraits of youth offset these old, worthless relics – even though the kids at play seem kinda menacing. In Dark Matter, a small child dressed up as an astronaut comes across as more ominous than innocent, his head replaced by a black space helmet staring blankly at the camera. Later in the show, the painting Lost Contact reveals this same spacesuit, discarded on a lawn, its small owner possibly abducted by aliens. Or, no – illegal aliens! Hmm ... maybe just Eastside gentrifiers from New York or L.A.


Floyd, by John Mulvany (Photo by Scott David Gordon)

Many of the paintings in "Secure the Perimeter" contain little cometlike flares traveling through air: celestial particles of light invading the neighborhood, some moving more rapidly than others. Do these strange entities come in peace? Mulvany explains that his old Polaroid film left distorted sunspots on the original images, and what started off as a visual issue became symbolic: "Sometimes we don't notice small changes – until it turns into something big."

This is where he makes the leap from local to national, from his neighborhood's life cycle to our country's last election cycle. The First Days, a painting inspired by the 2016 election, features a man's fingers carefully prying apart his venetian blinds to peer onto a quiet residential street. Other than a blue pickup truck off in the distance, it's unclear what he might be checking for, which makes the scene all the more uneasy. (It turns out it's the artist himself, looking out at the world the day Trump became president.)

In an era of growing suspicion, tightening borders, and taking sides, it’s hard to say who comes in peace.

In an era of growing suspicion, tightening borders, and taking sides, it's hard to say who comes in peace. Perhaps there's no better person to ask than Floyd, whose eponymous portrait hangs in the center of the main gallery space. The longtime East Austin resident (and Mulvany's dear neighbor) has lived in the same house since the 1930s. Born an only child, Floyd's parents both died decades earlier, leaving him with no other family, only a neighborhood that he's known for his entire life. But things are changing, even for Floyd: He recently sold his house and used the money to move into an apartment nearby. Despite selling his childhood home, the plucky eightysomething is looking forward to this new chapter, which will include a microwave and air conditioning – luxuries he's managed to make do without for all this time.

It seems appropriately meta, an artist making art about a rapidly changing community, and showing that art in a venue that exists because of those changes. All too often the gentrifier, or stranger, is fleeing a place they, too, can no longer afford. It seems natural to see the enemy as an outside force rather than an inside job – something we've created – but what if, in building a wall, and securing the perimeter, we can no longer get out ourselves? As the cost of living rises, and the temperature, and sea levels, too ... will we all need spacesuits for where we're eventually going?

“Secure the Perimeter” is on view through Oct. 20 at grayDUCK Gallery, 2213 Cesar Chavez. An artist talk is scheduled at the gallery Sun., Oct. 6, 2pm. For more information, visit www.grayduckgallery.com.

A version of this article appeared in print on October 4, 2019 with the headline: We Have Met the Enemy ...

Got opinions about theatre, art, dance, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More grayDUCK Gallery
"Mathieu Grenier: Expanded Nomenclature" at grayDUCK Gallery
In his first solo show in Austin, this Montreal photographer blurs language and lines

Barbara Purcell, July 5, 2019

"Suchitra Mattai: Landfall" at grayDUCK Gallery
The artist's channeled chaos vividly explores relationships between the natural and human worlds

Wayne Alan Brenner, Dec. 21, 2018

More Arts Reviews
Alchemy Theatre's <i>The Waverly Gallery</i>
Alchemy Theatre's The Waverly Gallery
This production of Kenneth Lonergan's drama presents the human weight of disease and makes its pain tangible

Trey Gutierrez, Oct. 4, 2019

<i>The Dutch House</i> by Ann Patchett
The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
In her eighth novel, Ann Patchett shows that what makes a family cannot be measured by the grandness of a house

Yvette Benavides, Oct. 4, 2019

More by Barbara Purcell
"Andy Coolquitt: Pinto Beans" at Bale Creek Allen Gallery
The artist's solo show is a public display of well-organized chaos, a sculptural nirvana of randomness and resourcefulness

Sept. 20, 2019

“Jeffrey Gibson: This Is the Day” at the Blanton
The artist explores his indigenous roots and American identity in this solo exhibition

Aug. 9, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

grayDUCK Gallery, John Mulvany, "Secure the Perimeter", gentrification, East Austin gentrification

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
The Duchess of Malfi
York Rite Masonic Hall
Little Shop of Horrors
at TexARTS
Yana Wana's Legend of the Bluebonnet at Mexican American Cultural Center
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  