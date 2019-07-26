Arts

Phonography Austin's The Invisible Suburb

This World Listening day installation used recorded sounds of domestic life to create a ghostly neighborhood on a street now empty of life

Reviewed by Taylor Prewitt, Fri., July 26, 2019


Photo by Taylor Prewitt

You can tell by the stubs of driveways interrupting the sidewalk, the leftover utility boxes, and the last remaining mailbox that the area around Onion Creek Drive used to be a residential neighborhood. Now, there's just block after block of unmowed grass.

For World Listening Day, a global event celebrating listening as a means of understanding nature, societies, and cultures, local organization Phonography Austin placed a handful of battery-powered speakers in that unmowed grass to play the sounds of domestic life that once inhabited the area.

Titled "The Invisible Suburb," the free, one-night-only, outdoor sonic exhibit took over a small portion of Onion Creek Drive, a street that has been emptied of its residents due to continuous flooding since the 1970s and a buyout program instituted in 1999. The area is now returning to its natural state and is referred to as a park, if an eerie one for the remaining signs of former inhabitation. Indeed, the fact that decades upon decades of families have lived in the installation spot could not have been lost on listeners.

The event began in the early evening, with gorgeous sun flares as accompaniment to what almost felt like a block party, with groups of folks walking up and down the street, occasionally nodding at one another in acknowledgment, then pausing to listen when sound from the speakers struck them. Phonography Austin provided Popsicles to complete the scene.

The speakers, set up by Phonography Austin and playing field recordings by local Austin residents, were set roughly house-width apart, furthering the idea of an invisible neighborhood block. There were enough recordings cycling through each speaker that visitors could stroll the block at least twice and hear something different on each sojourn.

Strolling in such a way, I expected to immediately recognize the sounds of an occupied home, having lived in one for the entirety of my life. And certainly many of the noises were familiar: forks clanking, microwaves beeping, water rushing, places being set for dinner, and dogs barking.

But it was an unexpected and engaging pleasure to strain to understand what a certain odd clanking or machine whirring was and, unable to make it out, to simply take the sound at its face value – to listen.

Listening so intentionally, it was inevitable that attendees would also hear environmental sounds that, while not technically part of the exhibit, served as contrast to the man-made clangs and bangs and cacophony of the recordings. While birds chirped intermittently, bugs buzzed so consistently that they formed one through-sound, a buzzing hum so inherent to any early Texas evening as to usually go unnoticed.

One speaker on the route seemed to have lost its battery power when I approached with two other folks. It wasn't emitting any recordings, but the two men still stooped over the speaker intently, waiting. "Maybe it's dead," said the first. But with the previous recordings having tuned their ears to optimal listening focus, the other turned away and said, "Maybe we're just listening to silence." And so they were.

The Invisible Suburb

7306 Onion Creek, July 18

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Arts Reviews
Road Tripping With a Serial Killer in <i>Paper Ghosts</i>
Road Tripping With a Serial Killer in Paper Ghosts
As well as being a riveting psychological thriller, this tale of a road trip across Texas with a serial killer shows the state in an intimate light

Elizabeth Cobbe, July 19, 2019

<i>Houston Noir</i> Anthology Explores H-Town Badness
Houston Noir Anthology Explores H-Town Badness
H-Town badness gets the Akashic rundown in a criminally good anthology

Wayne Alan Brenner, July 19, 2019

More by Taylor Prewitt
Co-Lab Projects and Partial Shade's
Co-Lab Projects and Partial Shade's "Soft Opening"
In this one-night event, four works by four artists revealed themselves over time in an empty East Austin lot

March 15, 2019

Cute Nail Studio Offers Free Services to Trans Youth
Cute Nail Studio Offers Free Services to Trans Youth
Together with Out Youth, the salon creates a safe space for queer kids

Dec. 11, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Phonography Austin, World Listening Day, Onion Creek flood plain

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Grageriart's Design 4 Everyone
Crashbox
Summer Stock: Sister Act
at Long Center for the Performing Arts
Summer Stock: Haunted: A Ghost Story at Long Center for the Performing Arts
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  