July is Crime Month

By Robert Faires, Fri., July 5, 2019

July is Crime Month

Maybe it's the murderous heat, but something about summer brings out the outlaw in the Chronicle crew. Thus, we've decided July is Crime Month, and for four weeks, our writers and editors will be toasting the unlawful with reviews of recent crime fiction and nonfiction, interviews with authors in the field, plugs for upcoming crime-related screenings and events, and appreciations of classic crime sagas – and their creators – in print and onscreen. To see all the mayhem we're cooking up, visit austinchronicle.com/crimemonth.

