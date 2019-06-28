Arts

Georgetown Palace Theatre's Evita

In this engaging production, the saga of Eva Perón is told with immediacy and power

Reviewed by Laura Jones, Fri., June 28, 2019


Michelle Haché as Eva Perón in Evita (Photo by Rachel Middleton Britain)

In the original 1979 review of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, The New York Times quipped that the musical was more secondhand hearsay than direct action. The character of Ernesto "Che" Guevara functions as the audience's tour guide, narrating the brief, impactful life of Argentina's other most important figure, Eva Duarte de Perón, or Evita – so much so that a cardinal rule of writing is at times broken. The audience is told about, rather than witnessing firsthand, the action of the story. At the Georgetown Palace Theatre's engaging new production, Guevara, played commandingly by Steve Williams, does indeed provide the main highlights of Evita's life: her rise from poverty to actress to national hero, and her funeral, populated by mourning crowds chanting her name. But there is so much right with the company's production that it's hard to pick at this flaw in Lloyd Webber's design.

While Guevara is the show's anchor, its emotional center is Evita herself, played here by Michelle Haché. She is a powerhouse, evocative of Broadway's original Eva Perón, Patti LuPone: possessing the same intensity, small and compact, but explosive all the same. Her magnetism fills the stage. Haché is a rare breed, an actress who not only sings as well as she does, but who's also a singer who acts. When her Evita stands on her balcony for the first time to sing to her people – and they chant back – it is palpable how moved Haché is, how surprised. There's nothing about her performance that feels secondhand to the action or merely narrated, not felt.

Haché isn't on her own, but is supported by a great team of male counterparts: Williams as Guevara; honey-voiced Daniel Ponce as Agustín Magaldi, the traveling crooner Evita tags along with on her way to Buenos Aires; and Jim Lindsay as Juan Perón, whose singing and stature never compete with Haché's, but only complement them. Director Clifford Butler has also succeeded in pulling together a beautiful ensemble, rich with strong voices, and in keeping the production clipping along at a steady beat. It's hard to underestimate the importance of pacing. In fact, it may be said to be a director's primary job, as he or she is the ultimate eye of the audience, watching the show many times before they arrive. Butler has done this, using engaging devices like film clips and photographs of the real Perón to enrich the staging. At times, the dance numbers feel a bit crowded and could have been thinned out for such a small stage, but that is a minor quibble in this powerful production. It's one you will need to travel north of Austin to see, but also one that's ultimately worth every mile.

Evita

Georgetown Palace Theatre, 810 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown, 512/869-7469
www.georgetownpalace.com
Through July 7
Running time: 2 hr., 20 min.
A version of this article appeared in print on June 28, 2019 with the headline: She Is a Diamond

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Georgetown Palace Theatre
'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels'
'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels'
Georgetown theatre brings the con to Austin

Robert Faires, Aug. 19, 2011

More Evita
Zach Theatre's <i>Evita</i>
Zach Theatre's Evita
Zach Theatre's polished revival offers food for thought in this season of campaigns and debates

Elizabeth Cobbe, Oct. 23, 2015

Exhibitionism
Evita: Over the (Big) Top
Local Arts Reviews

Ada Calhoun, Sept. 22, 2000

More Arts Reviews
Austin Playhouse's <i>The Book of Will</i>
Austin Playhouse's The Book of Will
Playwright Lauren Gunderson shows how the Bard's works came to be collected in a story of devotion and loss

Trey Gutierrez, June 21, 2019

<i>An Evening With Chlane</i> at ColdTowne Theater
An Evening With Chlane at ColdTowne Theater
In a light, enjoyable sketch show, comic couple Chloe and Lane Ingram show the cost to intimacy with just one person over others

Laura Jones, June 21, 2019

More by Laura Jones
Hideout Theatre’s <i>Dystopian Teen Future</i>
Hideout Theatre's Dystopian Teen Future
In this take on Hunger Games and Divergent-style tales, the improvisers struggle to find a plot or laughs

June 14, 2019

City Theatre's <i>Parallel Lives: The Kathy and Mo Show</i>
City Theatre's Parallel Lives: The Kathy and Mo Show
Two great performances drive this production, but the feminist comedy feels stuck in the Eighties

June 7, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Evita, Georgetown Palace Theatre, Clifford Butler, Michelle Haché, Steve Williams, Jim Lindsay, Daniel Ponce, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Sacred Earth Stories
Mexican American Cultural Center
Death Tax
at Hyde Park Theatre
A Doll's House
at Trinity Street Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  