Arts

City Theatre's Parallel Lives: The Kathy and Mo Show

Two great performances drive this production, but the feminist comedy feels stuck in the Eighties

Reviewed by Laura Jones, Fri., June 7, 2019


Roxy Becker (l) and Helyn Rain Messenger in Parallel Lives: The Kathy and Mo Show (Photo by Aleks Ortynski)

If you're going to the feminist comedy Parallel Lives: The Kathy and Mo Show to learn something about women or feminism today, don't. The show, currently being produced by City Theatre, is a series of vignettes written by comic actors Kathy Najimy and Mo Gaffney, and is a time capsule, really. Written in 1986, the hit off-Broadway show (and later, HBO special) is truly a product of its time. Jokes parlay around people like Pam Dawber (of Mork and Mindy fame) and the wacky womyn-with-a-y performance art I saw way too much of in the Nineties. If you're asking yourself who Dawber is – or worse, why they ever spelled women with a "y" in the first place – the show is likely to leave you cold, wondering just what it has to say about women today.

There are some notable high points. Two great actresses, for one. In a play like Parallel Lives, that's no small thing. The first act is comprised of six sketches; the second, eight. Altogether, there's an endless array of characters, from Greek-life sweethearts to a multitude of Disney moms (who turn out not to be a support group for mothers of kids wearing out Frozen DVDs, but rather the literal dead and dying moms featured in Disney animations). Headliners Roxy Becker and Helyn Rain Messenger not only deliver all of these characters well, they commit to every scene as though it's the only one in the show. They bring laughs, gravitas, and unique interpretations at a dizzying rate. At the end of the two-hour-and-45-minute extravaganza, I truly wondered how they did it.

But herein lies the rub. A fast-paced sketch show – reliant on comedy and character to make its point – needs to be, in fact, fast-paced. Parallel Lives just isn't (or wasn't on opening weekend). The second act dragged, leaving me wishing the powers that be had trimmed out a few unnecessary scenes. After all, as I said, some of the issues presented in the show aren't as germane as they were in 1986. Other topics, like the rights of trans women or the #MeToo movement, are obviously lacking, so much so that we miss their presence. Without them, the feminist comedy feels, at times, as stuck in the past as the entr'acte music, "I Am Woman." I sang along to it out of nostalgia, but at this stage in the game, it just feels quaint.

One scene that still holds an almost eerie relevance is "Clinic Shooting," a monologue about an abortion protest gone horribly wrong, pulled off by the incomparable Messenger. In this vignette, a protester from the religious right, who has herself had an abortion, screams at an imaginary stream of activists as they march for a woman's right to choose. That is, until a church friend's son unloads his gun. In this scene, and this scene alone, I could feel the audience hold its breath. We are in a crisis once again where women might lose their rights, and one in which we do worry constantly about mass shootings. I guess in some unfortunate cases, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Parallel Lives: The Kathy and Mo Show

Trinity Street Theatre, 901 Trinity
www.citytheatreaustin.com
Through June 15
Running time: 2 hr., 30 min.
A version of this article appeared in print on June 7, 2019 with the headline: Pam Who?

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More City Theatre Company
City Theatre's <i>The Seafarer</i>
City Theatre's The Seafarer
Karen Sneed's staging is shot through with compassion for the play's hard-luck, hard-drinking Irishmen

Shanon Weaver, Nov. 24, 2017

City Theatre's <i>Arden of Faversham</i>
Arden of Faversham
This Shakespearean-style "true crime" drama is not without compelling elements, but a lack of polish weighs on this staging

Shanon Weaver, May 20, 2016

More Arts Reviews
"Heidi Pitre: Southern Peculiar" at the Butridge Gallery
In this solo exhibition, the South will rise again – not unlike a sort of puckish zombie made of cultural memories and witchy girlparts

Wayne Alan Brenner, May 31, 2019

"Heidi Pitre: A Permanent Record" at Elisabet Ney Museum
The artist's finely drawn illustrations on used library cards link viewers to books and libraries in ways both nostalgic and intimate

Robert Faires, May 31, 2019

More by Laura Jones
Iron Wolf Ranch and Distillery Offers Bold Flavors Just Outside Austin City Limits
Iron Wolf Ranch and Distillery Offers Bold Flavors Just Outside Austin City Limits
Drinks for the discerning palate and Hill Country views to soothe the soul

May 17, 2019

Austin Playhouse's <i>Summer and Bird</i>
Austin Playhouse's Summer and Bird
This world premiere production gives audiences of all ages the chance to travel to a mythical land of wonders

May 10, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

City Theatre Company, City Theatre, Helyn Rain Messenger, Roxy Becker, Kathy Nijimy, Mo Gaffney

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Flip Side Redux
Ground Floor Theatre
Dry Land
at Hyde Park Theatre
Shakespeare at Ramsey Park: Cymbeline at Ramsey Park
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  