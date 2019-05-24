Arts

Book Review: Ghost Wall

Sarah Moss' remarkable novella shows how one man's fascination with Iron Age Britain can manifest in the present in a terrifying way

Reviewed by Elizabeth Cobbe, Fri., May 24, 2019

<i>Ghost Wall</i>

In recent years, neofascists have dug into ancient European history, using it to prop up their white supremacist propaganda. It's unsettling to watch for those of us who've always had an admittedly romantic fascination with the aesthetics of the period. You know: Celtic knots, Viking chants, and that funny blue body paint that ancient Britons supposedly wore into battle. It was all fun and games before – or that's how it seemed.

The narrator of Sarah Moss' remarkable novella Ghost Wall is Silvie, the teenage daughter of a working-class man obsessed with ancient British history. He drags his wife and daughter out to northern England for two weeks to join a history professor's project and live like Iron Age Britons. Silvie's father is especially preoccupied with human sacrifice – the kind the ancient Britons practiced, killing their victims and leaving them to be preserved for the ages in the nearby bogs.

After a brief and terrifying prologue, you know there's nothing romantic about this encounter with the Iron Age. Instead, Moss has written a sharp, character-driven story about Silvie and her abusive father. He's a familiar figure in the age of Brexit and our 45th president. Resentful of immigrants and educated elites alike, he turns his rage on his own when the world doesn't behave to his liking. Ghost Wall goes deeper than newspaper- column analyses, though. In a haunting, frightening conclusion, Moss shows how prehistoric violence manifests in a modern age, and how some men thirst for dominance no matter the cost.

Ghost Wall

by Sarah Moss
Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 144 pp., $22

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More literary fiction
<i>Outside Looking In</i> by T.C. Boyle
Outside Looking In by T.C. Boyle
With this novel about Timothy Leary and LSD in the early Sixties, T.C. Boyle has written a mighty book – and a gift

David Gaines, April 12, 2019

<i>An American Marriage</i> by Tayari Jones
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
This bittersweet novel charts a wrongful conviction's effect on a young couple

Rosalind Faires, Oct. 19, 2018

More Arts Reviews
<i>Working: Researching, Interviewing, Writing</i> by Robert A. Caro
Working: Researching, Interviewing, Writing by Robert A. Caro
The author of The Path to Power shares the methods and motivations he employs while producing his award-winning biographies

Roberto Ontiveros, April 5, 2019

<i>Bowlaway</i> by Elizabeth McCracken
Bowlaway by Elizabeth McCracken
Bowling is something sacred in Elizabeth McCracken’s multigenerational novel

Rosalind Faires, Feb. 1, 2019

More by Elizabeth Cobbe
Diverse Space Dance Theatre's <i>Memoirs and Armours</i>
Diverse Space Dance Theatre's Memoirs and Armours
The company's season closer showed the young dancers' commitment to a shared vision and their potential as artists

May 10, 2019

Vortex Repertory Company's <i>Last: An Extinction Comedy</i>
Vortex Repertory Company's Last: An Extinction Comedy
The magic cast by the company of this devised shows pulls laughs from the impending demise of the planet

April 12, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

literary fiction, literary fiction, Ghost Wall, Sarah Moss, Ghost Wall, Sarah Moss

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Dex & Abby
Ground Floor Theatre
Chickens in the Yard
at The Vortex
Mary Page Marlow
at Mastrogeorge Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  