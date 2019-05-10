West Austin Studio Tour Stops for Both Visual and Performing Arts
West Austin Studio Tour sites where you can look, then watch and listen
By Robert Faires, Fri., May 10, 2019
How's about a little performing arts mixed in with your visual arts at WEST?
154. John Christensen
Five short modern dances in an oak grove, followed by live music. Sat., May 11, 2-5pm, 500 W. St. Elmo.
128. Julie Ahmad
After-hours concert by singer-songwriter Chelsea Pribble of Little Red & the Riffs. $12 tickets in advance/$15 at the door. May 11-19, Sat. & Sun., 6pm. 804 W. Mary.
164. Alicia Philley
Mother's Day jazz brunch with mimosas, coffee, and muffins, plus music by the Steve Garmhausen Trio. Sun., May 12, noon-2pm. 1915 Miles.
71. Andrea Loomis
Literary performances by local authors, live music, and complimentary bites with cocktails from Goodnight Loving Vodka. Fri., May 17, 5-10pm. 2311 Ridgeview.