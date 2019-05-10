West Austin Studio Tour Stops for Both Visual and Performing Arts

How's about a little performing arts mixed in with your visual arts at WEST?

154. John Christensen

Five short modern dances in an oak grove, followed by live music. Sat., May 11, 2-5pm, 500 W. St. Elmo.

128. Julie Ahmad

After-hours concert by singer-songwriter Chelsea Pribble of Little Red & the Riffs. $12 tickets in advance/$15 at the door. May 11-19, Sat. & Sun., 6pm. 804 W. Mary.

164. Alicia Philley

Mother's Day jazz brunch with mimosas, coffee, and muffins, plus music by the Steve Garmhausen Trio. Sun., May 12, noon-2pm. 1915 Miles.

71. Andrea Loomis

Literary performances by local authors, live music, and complimentary bites with cocktails from Goodnight Loving Vodka. Fri., May 17, 5-10pm. 2311 Ridgeview.