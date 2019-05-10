Arts

Enjoying and Making Art at the 2019 West Austin Studio Tour

Artists are offering demos, workshops, and experiences to get you in on the creative action

By Robert Faires, Fri., May 10, 2019


Enough is Enough (Cobalt Canine) by Calder Kamin

Looking at art can inspire you in all kinds of ways: to feel differently about yourself, to think differently about others, to change your behavior. One of the most exhilarating ways it can inspire you is to make art your own damn self. Artists are well aware of this impact their work can have on viewers, and many of them are eager to share what they know to help you join the creative process. That's evident in this year's West Austin Studio Tour, where a number of participating artists have carved out time and space to help you make art. Here's a curated list.

62. Debra Flanagan

Debra Flanagan likes to explore pattern, color, and texture with her distinctive Painted Papers, which layer acrylic paint, glitter, and found objects onto a rice-paper quality base. For Mother's Day, she's inviting guests to use origami in making a paper rose for someone special in their lives. Sat. & Sun., May 11 & 12, 11am-6pm. 911 Shelley.

141. Donna Starnes

Color means a lot to artist Donna Starnes, and you can see just how much when you see her work with alcohol ink, those dyes that can deliver neon-bright hues. Following a demo by the artist, you'll get to use the inks to make your own painting on a 6-by-6-inch tile. Sat., May 11 & 18, 2-4pm. 2613 Wilson.


Sunshine by Donna Starnes

285. Juliet Whitsett

After you get an eyeful of Juliet Whitsett's crisp graphic images of clothing popular in honky-tonk culture, two-step over to the art supplies, cards, envelopes, and inspiration that she has provided, and make yourself some mail art to post to a friend. All ages welcome. May 11-19, Sat. & Sun., 11am-6pm. 1310 W. 9th½.

345. Hurd Collective/Burning Chapel

Santiago Escobedo and Daniel Baugh have shared a studio for seven years, and their latest collection of work goes under the name "Burning Chapel." They'll be giving a demo on how to cast small pewter sculptures from minimal materials. Sat. & Sun., May 11 & 12, 11am-6pm. 4424 Jinx.


A painting by Rejina Thomas

60. Austin Creative Art Center

The philosophy of the Austin Creative Art Center is to integrate the study of art with personal expression so that its students develop individual, original styles. To that end, ACAC is hosting a live painting experience with the artist currently showing in its gallery, the fantastic Rejina Thomas. Wine is welcome! ($35 per person + BYOB.) Wed., May 15, 7-10pm. 1605 W. Sixth.

ACL. Austin Central Library

Calder Kamin, who's been doing her part to save the world by creating art from waste, will not only share her creative journey and mission with attendees, she'll also guide each one in making an accessory inspired by her exhibit, "What a Mess," now showing at the Austin Central Library. Thu., May 16, 6-8pm. 710 W. Cesar Chavez.

West Austin Studio Tour 2019

The spring sibling to Big Medium's East Austin Studio Tour keeps blooming, with more than 381 artists, exhibitions, and happenings included this year, all spread between I-35 and MoPac, from Research on the north to William Cannon on the south. The free, self-guided art event spans two weekends, May 11-12 & 18-19, 11am-6pm each day, and as with EAST, the best guide to WEST's wonders is the extensive catalog, complete with map. Free catalogs are available at all library branches while supplies last. Or you could get one and support Big Medium by attending Due WEST, the tour's kickoff event and fundraiser, this Friday, May 10, 7-10pm, at ACC Highland, 6101 Highland Campus Dr. For more information, visit www.west.bigmedium.org.

A version of this article appeared in print on May 10, 2019 with the headline: Look, Then Make

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

