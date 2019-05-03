Arts

Austin Opera's La Bohème

The beauty of the music and stagecraft in this production teaches us something about love and art

Reviewed by Laura Jones, Fri., May 3, 2019


Photo by Erich Schlegel

Did you see Avengers: Endgame last weekend? Get that out of your system? Good. Now, in order to rebalance Thanos' dismembered universe, how about a night at the opera?

If you, like me, haven't attended many operas, you may be more familiar with La Bohème from its narrative doppelgänger, the 1990s musical Rent. In La Bohème, Austin Opera's current production, two down-and-out artists/roommates, Marcello (Noel Bouley) and Rodolfo (Kang Wang), live in a slum apartment where they have no money to build a fire, much less pay their rent. On Christmas Eve, their friend Schaunard (Andrew Lovato) makes some much-needed coin by playing/poisoning the King's annoying pet to death. He offers to take his crew out on the town, but Rodolfo stays behind, encountering the tender, consumptive Mimì (Elizabeth Caballero), who begs him to light her candle in the dark winter night. They fall in love.

Sound familiar?

Jonathan Larson's Rent, of course, was populated by gay hustlers and drag queens and heroin addicts, not just the bohemians we encounter in Puccini's opera. However, both works cover similar themes: the great price of attempting to make great art; the value of poetry in a landscape of poverty; and, mostly, love. La Bohème is a story that examines the extremes of love and devotion. Rodolfo, because he senses Mimì's impending death, grows cruel to her, picking fights over minor jealousies rather than taking a chance on losing her. Marcello reunites and again parts with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, the petulant drama queen Musetta (played in captivating style here by Susannah Biller). Musetta, like Rent's Maureen, tortures her lover, preferring instead to turn the heads of other suitors; a flirt to her bones. I all but expected her to burst out, "So take me, baby, or leave me!"

Because Austin Opera's production is staged at the Long Center, during the two intermissions, the audience slowly wanders out onto the H-E-B terrace, Cabernet in hand. But though it was 85 degrees on the patio, inside onstage, it was winter. All through Act III, a gentle snow falls on Michael Yeargan's exquisite set. This type of multidimensional stage dress that uses fore-, middle-, and background so beautifully is another reason to buy a ticket. The suspended, lonely cube of the garret against the backdrop of gray Paris sky. The garden outside a home whose metal gate cuts diagonally across the lawn, all under that gently falling snow. The beauty of stagecraft and the drama of music transport us.

When, finally, we return to the garret in Act IV and Mimì dies crying for a warm, winter muff, we've learned something about love and art. Mainly, we've felt something. Vain Musetta sells her earrings to buy what Mimì needs, but tells her instead that they were purchased by her love, Rodolfo, helping her die in peace.

I guess I should've said "spoiler alert." Then again, this isn't Avengers: Endgame, so I don't imagine you'll mind.

La Bohème

Dell Hall at the Long Center, 701 W. Riverside
www.austinopera.org
Through May 5
Running time: 2 hr., 30 min.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin Opera
Austin Opera's <i>Silent Night</i>
Austin Opera's Silent Night
This production of the Pulitzer Prize winner powerfully creates the tension of the battlefield and just as powerfully lets it go

Trey Gutierrez, Feb. 1, 2019

Austin Opera’s <i>Ariadne auf Naxos</i>
Austin Opera’s Ariadne auf Naxos
Dude ranch antics make this reimagining of Strauss too busy, but when the music takes center stage, it’s gorgeous

Robi Polgar, Feb. 2, 2018

More Arts Reviews
Glass Half Full Theatre's <i>Once There Were Six Seasons</i>
Glass Half Full Theatre's Once There Were Six Seasons
Using innovative puppetry, Glass Half Full Theatre dukes it out with climate change in an invigorating way

Laura Jones, April 26, 2019

Rude Mechanicals' <i>Not Every Mountain</i>
Rude Mechanicals' Not Every Mountain
This Rude Mechs performance piece shows us a mountain's lifetime in an hour and makes clear that nothing lasts forever

Trey Gutierrez, April 26, 2019

More by Laura Jones
Austin Playhouse's <i>Copenhagen</i>
Austin Playhouse's Copenhagen
In the conversations of this Michael Frayn drama, we learn that history is broken, just like us

April 19, 2019

Performa / Dance's <i>Confections</i>
Performa / Dance's Confections
This evening of works, performed outdoors at the Umlauf, mixed art, beauty, and nature in ways that enraptured

April 19, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Opera, Michael Yeargan, Noel Bouley, Kang Wang, Andrew Lovato, Elizabeth Caballero, Susannah Biller, Giacomo Puccini

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
¡Estar Guars!
Ground Floor Theatre
Lying to the Sea Witch
at First Unitarian Universalist Church
Summer and Bird
at Austin Playhouse
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  