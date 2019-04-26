Arts

Rude Mechanicals' Not Every Mountain

This Rude Mechs performance piece shows us a mountain's lifetime in an hour and makes clear that nothing lasts forever

Reviewed by Trey Gutierrez, Fri., April 26, 2019


Not Every Mountain (Photo by Bret Brookshire)

Whether it is embraced or resisted, change affects all things. In our day-to-day lives, we often find solace in what appears to be everlasting: possessions, relationships, or Mother Earth herself. Within our short, turbulent existences, such comforts allow us to ignore the unpleasant fact that nothing lasts forever.

With their latest performance piece, the Rude Mechanicals theatre collective creates a broad portrait of time and nature. Approaching with irreverence that which we consider "permanent," Not Every Mountain dedicates the entirety of its hourlong runtime to the construction of a mountain, which is destroyed spectacularly in the final minutes.

Like the natural world it portrays onstage, Not Every Mountain is composed of many seemingly disparate elements. The main one is its "mountain," built from scores of cardboard penta- and tetrahedrons. Performers connect these shapes, slowly forming valleys and hills that eventually combine into one grand structure.

Throughout its relatively short life span, this mountain is acted upon by a variety of simulated outside forces, most notably weather. Actors wrapped in inflatable, cloudlike garments saunter about sensually, colliding with the formation. Others, carrying whiplike rope lights, spasm randomly to simulate violent lightning cracks. As if to emulate the detached mandate of nature, these performers wear blank expressions while carrying themselves with an eerie swiftness.

Creating the rhythm for their steady, inhuman movements is the music of Peter Stopschinski. Performed live on programmed synthesizers, Stopschinski's score includes scales built around the Schumann resonances (frequencies from the globe's atmosphere pitched up enough to be audible). Reaching every corner of the space, these bass-heavy tones create and mold an unsettling, dynamic atmosphere that feels strangely of-this-world.

Recited over the music and movement is a series of deep, personal ruminations on impermanence as it pertains to the speaker's own relationships, insecurities, and regrets. ("Not every mountain wants to be remembered for its behavior at parties all those years ago.") In the role of the speaker, Crystal Bird Caviel acts as a bridge between the text's personal subject matter and the centuries of history passing onstage. With her powerful, self-assured delivery, Caviel's reading plays more like spiritual incantations than intimate revelations – adding a touch of humanity to the events unfolding before us.

Together, these three elements – movement, sound, and voice – seem chaotic, and it's easy to get lost tracking one at a time. As with a collage, however, one's understanding of Not Every Mountain benefits from taking a step back to observe these pieces working in tandem. While initially appearing dissonant and random, these facets play off each other, creating an eclectic harmony. Stopschinski's live score energizes the performers' motions, and vice versa. Similarly, Caviel's cadence reflects the pace of the musical arrangements. This balance creates a jarring, free-flowing experience for the eyes, ears, and mind, one that echoes the ever-changing directive of the Earth itself.

Witnessing eons of growth in the space of an hour, we experience firsthand the mighty, unyielding force that is impermanence, and with it, the unsettling truth that nothing is unshakable. In the end, the mountain comes crashing down. Whether we welcome change or fear it, Not Every Mountain leaves us with the inescapable feeling that our lives, too, are slowly inching toward the same, inevitable conclusion.

Not Every Mountain

Motion Media Arts Center, 2200 Tillery
www.rudemechs.com
Through April 28
Running time: 1 hr., 15 min.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Rude Mechanicals
Rude Mechs' <i>Fixing Troilus and Cressida</i>
Rude Mechs' Fixing Troilus and Cressida
The third show in the Fixing Shakespeare series makes his mess of a play about the Trojan War hilarious and even engrossing

Elizabeth Cobbe, March 16, 2018

Rude Mechs' <i>Requiem for Tesla</i>
Rude Mechs' Requiem for Tesla
The Austin theatre collective's biography of inventor Nikola Tesla literally makes sparks fly

T. Lynn Mikeska, Dec. 9, 2016

More Rude Mechs
line upon line percussion's <i>The city wears a slouch hat</i>
line upon line percussion's The city wears a slouch hat
John Cage and Kenneth Patchen's experimental radio play proved an ideal vehicle for the creative daredevils of line upon line and the Rude Mechs to revive together

Robert Faires, Dec. 7, 2018

Groundswell Theatre Company's <i>Bear Eats Bear</i>
Groundswell Theatre Company's Bear Eats Bear
This site-specific audio work puts the audience in a postapocalyptic world to show how central art is to the human experience

Elizabeth Cobbe, Nov. 3, 2017

More Arts Reviews
Austin Playhouse's <i>Copenhagen</i>
Austin Playhouse's Copenhagen
In the conversations of this Michael Frayn drama, we learn that history is broken, just like us

Laura Jones, April 19, 2019

Zach Theatre's <i>Matilda the Musical</i>
Zach Theatre's Matilda the Musical
With its memorable characters and energetic performances, this production connects adults with their inner child

Trey Gutierrez, April 19, 2019

More by Trey Gutierrez
Different Stages' <i>The Book Club Play</i>
Different Stages' The Book Club Play
This production captures both the cringeworthy humor and drama of its characters in a mockumentary for the stage

March 29, 2019

TexARTS' <i>Xanadu</i>
TexARTS' Xanadu
This musical comedy embrace of Eighties pop culture is served up with all the energy, excess, and extravagance the decade deserves

March 1, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Rude Mechanicals, Rude Mechs, Crystal Bird Caviel, Peter Stopschinski

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Once There Were Six Seasons
Dougherty Arts Center
Magical Mondays with Nick Lewin at The Tavern
Funniest Person in Austin at Cap City Comedy Club
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  