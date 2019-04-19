What to See When You Aren't Catching Moontower Comedy's Big Shows

Anybody attending the 2019 Moontower Comedy & Oddity Festival could easily obtain their full share of laughs by spending all four nights with the headlining acts. I mean, come on: Nick Offerman, David Spade, Nate Bargatze, Sal Vulcano, Jenny Slate, Vir Das, Anthony Atamanuik, Hari Kondabolu, Ronny Chieng, Jon Glaser, Amanda Seales, and the cast of Schitt's Creek ... comedy gold! But part of the joy of Moontower is venturing out to the satellite venues and discovering comics you don't know – often swapping the mic with several other stand-up masters in masterfully curated shows. Space prohibits us from listing every one of those shows we're primed to catch, but here are a handful of sets you shouldn't miss.

Kevin McDonald & Friends

Sklar Brothers and Friends: Tag It!

Moontower mainstays Randy and Jason Sklar try to improve the jokes of their comic pals as they tell them. The Sklars observe from the sidelines, then suggest gags and tags for bits they've seen. Submitting themselves to this comedy crit review is a murderers' row of comics who kill: Jon Dore, Bonnie McFarlane, Andy Kindler Gareth Reynolds , Eliza Skinner, and Daniel Van Kirk.

Stand-up on the Spot With Jeremiah Watkins

Like to see comics sweat onstage even more than they usually do? How about a show where they take to the mic without a net – that is, with no prepared material. In "Stand-up on the Spot," the audience supplies the topic and the comic has to improvise a set from there. Accepting the challenge at this year's Moontower will be Tim Dillon, Jessica Kirson, Josh Adam Meyers, Avery Pearson, Chris Redd, and Taylor Tomlinson.

Would You Bang Him?

In the Moontower edition of Bonnie McFarlane and Rich Vos' slut-shaming game show, male comics Tim Dillon, Jon Dore Dana Gould , and Gareth Reynolds will each have their 5-minute sets judged by the panel of Marina Franklin, Carmen Lynch, and Mary Lynn Rajskub, who will decide, based on the quality of the stand-up, whether or not they would bang the guys.

On Story

If you're as keen on the craft of comedy and the biz side of show as in getting to laugh, then check out what the Austin Film Festival is hosting in Ballroom B of the Stephen F. Austin Hotel: three tapings of its acclaimed interview series. You'll hear from Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald (),creator Dana Gould (), and's Sasheer Zamata ().