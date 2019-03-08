Arts

Elizabeth Chapin: "Deconstructing Nostalgia" at Wally Workman Gallery

This "type of padded cell of Southern culture" is, pardon us, insanely beautiful

Reviewed by Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., March 8, 2019


Blue Lace Marco by Elizabeth Chapin

Elizabeth Chapin, a Mississippi native long since transplanted to our increasingly less humble city, floods the world with colors and – using brushes, palette knives, and the usual tools of the nondigital trade – makes those colors resemble her figurative subjects and their immediate surroundings.

I'm mentioning the colors first because those colors are what strike the eyes even before the image built from them has a chance to register. And because, years ago, I learned of that brief school of painting called Fauvism and am compelled, as a proud autodidact, to flaunt my knowledge whenever possible. And it is in that school, that style of color-forward and let's-not-hide-the-brush-strokes painting, that Chapin so wonderfully renders her perceptions of reality.

You know when you're in your 20s, say, and you drop acid for the first time and the resultant sensory warping makes everything seem brighter and deeper and kind of vibrating in its intensity? You know when you're adjusting the values of some image in a photo-editing app and you push the color saturation slider to that rich point just before everything looks downright garish? Like that, with the colors.

It's not the sort of thing that would work for accurate portraiture if it were done on a small scale: The colors and textures would overwhelm the depiction to the point of abstraction; which would be fine in itself, but it seems to me that Chapin is intent on capturing the essence – the depictable essence – of her human subjects without courting caricature. Which is why the large scale she works in has always been the best solution: Paintings that are measured in feet – sometimes 5 or 6 feet to a side – allow for such vivid acrylic-and-gouache expressions of faces and bodies, life-sized or larger-than-life-sized, reproduced for the recognition of life's eyes. And that magnitude continues to serve Chapin well as she explores the meaning of Southernness and her own identity as a woman from the South, because such dimensions also accommodate imposing material additions beyond an image's flat plane.

"I am using neon (unraveling and lit) and Plexiglas (crystallized and glowing) as 'lace,'" says the artist, "neither bonnet nor halo, but playing with both. I made large ruffled 'pillow' paintings and stuffed figures – fringed or in altar-like configurations with mirrored Plexiglas and glitter clouds, re-interpreting the 'trophy' room, woman as trophy, a type of padded cell of Southern culture, and the church altar."

As if the canvases, previously bearing only expertly applied paint, were not enough. As if greater embellishment and contextual extension were required for more accurate representation. But, of course, they are required for what the artist says she's trying to represent. And that she's trying to achieve such representation, and that she succeeds so impressively, and that the results are also simply visually fascinating, is why Chapin's work – and this generous exhibition of it at the Workman Gallery – is worth experiencing.

“Elizabeth Chapin: Deconstructing Nostalgia”

Wally Workman Gallery, 1202 W. Sixth, 512/472-7428
www.wallyworkmangallery.com
Through March 31

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Wally Workman Gallery
"Light" at Wally Workman Gallery
Taking in all the varieties of gold in this polished group show is akin to basking in sunlight on a bleak winter's day

Melany Jean, Dec. 8, 2017

“Anne Siems: Weaving” at Wally Workman Gallery
The disembodied heads that populate this solo exhibition suggest departed women but are still beautiful and empowered

Sam Anderson-Ramos, April 14, 2017

More Arts Reviews
Ground Floor Theatre's <i>black do crack</i>
Ground Floor Theatre's black do crack
In this new solo show, writer-performer Florinda Bryant shatters the myth that black women must go it alone

Robert Faires, March 1, 2019

TexARTS' <i>Xanadu</i>
TexARTS' Xanadu
This musical comedy embrace of Eighties pop culture is served up with all the energy, excess, and extravagance the decade deserves

Trey Gutierrez, March 1, 2019

More by Wayne Alan Brenner
VR/AR @ SXSW
VR/AR @ SXSW
What you see (and immersively interact with) is what you get

March 8, 2019

Ice Pick’s Pies Are Warming Up This Cold Town
Ice Pick’s Pies Are Warming Up This Cold Town
Artisanal baker delivers Austin the savory and the sweet

March 6, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Wally Workman Gallery, Elizabeth Chapin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Recspec Gallery: Exquisite Corpse
Flatbed Press
Dog Magic: Woman’s Best Friend at The Vortex
Tartuffe
at Concordia University
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  