Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer Preview Broad City's Finale at SXSW

The creators of the Comedy Central series also get back to their comedy roots with Upright Citizens Brigade

By Robert Faires, Fri., March 8, 2019

Abbi Jacobson (l) and Ilana Glazer
Abbi Jacobson (l) and Ilana Glazer (Photo by Art Streiber)

If we absolutely must say goodbye to Abbi and Ilana when the Comedy Central series about them and their NYC hijinks (accent on "high") signs off this month, then thank goddess we have the chance to say it to them in person. This weekend, the Live Music Capital becomes the Broad City, as the women who both created the show and star as their namesakes, Abbi and Ilana, will be in Austin to screen the last-ever episodes of Broad City. Get the jump on the rest of the country by seeing the last three eps, including the all-important finale, Sunday afternoon; then, catch Glazer and Jacobson fielding questions like, "How much did you cry while wrapping the show that's been your lives for the last 10 years?" (Sun., March 10, 2pm, Zach Theatre, 202 S. Lamar.)

But that's not all the pair will be doing while they're here. They're getting in touch with their roots by connecting with colleagues from their comedy alma mater, Upright Citizens Brigade. Jacobson will sit in on The 420 Show With Matt Besser, doing a little weed-whacking with the UCB founding member, Horatio Sanz, and Jon Gabrus. (Sat., March 9, 9pm, Hideout Theatre, 617 Congress.) Meanwhile, Glazer will take part in ASSSSCAT, the UCB show in which a guest's true-life monologue provides the basis for improvised scenes by a stellar cast; cooking up the scenes this year will be Besser, Gabrus, Sanz, Jessica McKenna, and Michaela Watkins. (Sun., March 10, 8pm, Esther's Follies, 525 E. Sixth.)

More by Robert Faires
How Local Opera Company LOLA Made the Play <i>Lardo Weeping</i> Sing
How Local Opera Company LOLA Made the Play Lardo Weeping Sing
Peter Stopschinski’s 17-year journey to bring Terry Galloway’s outsized, outspoken agoraphobe to the stage

March 8, 2019

Zach Theatre Lands Terrence McNally World Premiere
Zach Theatre Lands Terrence McNally World Premiere
Tony-winning playwright revises Fire and Air into new drama

March 5, 2019

