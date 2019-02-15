Arts

Snapshot: Far East Fest, Austin's Asian Food Festival

Chilly temps couldn’t keep 2,900 foodies away

By David Brendan Hall, Fri., Feb. 15, 2019

"If you can't afford to travel, the best way to learn about a different culture is through their food," says Gavin Booth, co-founder (alongside local restaurateur Min Choe) of Far East Fest, Austin's Asian food festival, which on Feb. 9 celebrated its second annual all-you-can-eat event in the parking lot of the nearly one-year-old H Mart on Lakeline Boulevard (year one took place on the Austin American-Statesman's grounds).

"Snapshot" spent the uncommonly cold day among 2,900 foodies eating for warmth on that proverbial trip – a delicious tour of specialty morsels from 30-plus local restaurants, plus performances from various Asian cultural groups.


In between bites, Mayor Steve Adler took a moment to highlight the fest's glocal significance: "The Asian community is the fastest-growing subcommunity in our city – it's doubling in population every 10-12 years," he said. "Austin's becoming an increasingly international city, which means that there are more textures and colors and flavors ... [and] the people who are here are reaching out to the rest of the world to find markets for their products or content for what they're doing – that's what this reflects."


High-end mainstay Sway – "which always has some of the best Thai food in the country," said Booth – defended their 2018 Judges' Championship accolade with their chao tôm (a pork-and-shrimp dumpling wrapped around a sugarcane stick with "so good" aioli). Savory-sweet perfection.


Filipino mom-and-pop trailer Tito Adobo (2207 E. Cesar Chavez) garnered the most votes to claim the People's Champion award for their lechon kawali (deep-fried Duroc pork, provided by Tender Belly, on a bed of tangy apple-jicama slaw and fried rice): "Whether you're a fan of pork belly or not, Filipino food is the current or next Asian culture you should be seeing and tasting everywhere," Booth said.


In a sea of dumplings, meat dishes, and noodles, "Snapshot" was most tempted by this vegetarian standout: Tso Chinese Delivery's green bean fries (deep-fried in tempura, garnished with sriracha mayo and spices). Seconds (and thirds) may have happened.


As part of the fest's "very intentional" rescheduling from October (last year yielded blazing temperatures) to coincide with Lunar New Year (Feb. 5), this year's fest featured far more traditional performances, including this spectacular geisha display.


The finale: a no-hands noodle eating contest. Ken Taro (obscured by these other competitors, who he left in the dust) won easily by inhaling a pound and a half of lo mein within minutes.

See more at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot, and check out a full gallery of Far East Fest at austinchronicle.com/photos. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.

More Snapshot columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More H Mart
I Heart K-Pop
I Heart K-Pop
Korean DJ nights choreograph a local niche

Dan Gentile, May 25, 2018

Mega Chains H Mart and 99 Ranch Market Come to Austin
Mega Chains H Mart and 99 Ranch Market Come to Austin
What’s at stake for local Asian markets?

Beth Sullivan, Feb. 9, 2018

More Snapshot
Snapshot: Cirque Italia
Snapshot: Cirque Italia
Water circus splashes down at Barton Creek Square mall

David Brendan Hall, Feb. 1, 2019

Snapshot: Umlauf Unveiled
Snapshot: Umlauf Unveiled
Sculpture garden exhibit shows off Charles Umlauf's range, from his cubism period to a bronze bust of his former student Farrah Fawcett

David Brendan Hall, Jan. 25, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

H Mart, Far East Fest, Gavin Booth, Min Choe, Sway, Tito Adobo, Ken Taro, Steve Adler, Tso Chinese Delivery

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Soft: A Multisensory Experience
Museum of Human Achievement
Junk
at Zach Theatre's Whisenhunt Stage
Run by Nia & Ness
at The Vortex
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  