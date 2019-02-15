Snapshot: Far East Fest, Austin's Asian Food Festival

"If you can't afford to travel, the best way to learn about a different culture is through their food," says Gavin Booth, co-founder (alongside local restaurateur Min Choe) of Far East Fest, Austin's Asian food festival, which on Feb. 9 celebrated its second annual all-you-can-eat event in the parking lot of the nearly one-year-old H Mart on Lakeline Boulevard (year one took place on the Austin American-Statesman's grounds).

"Snapshot" spent the uncommonly cold day among 2,900 foodies eating for warmth on that proverbial trip – a delicious tour of specialty morsels from 30-plus local restaurants, plus performances from various Asian cultural groups.

