Arts

Snapshot: Cirque Italia

Water circus splashes down at Barton Creek Square mall

By David Brendan Hall, Fri., Feb. 1, 2019

Cirque Italia is advertised as a "water circus" in a big top tent, but what does that really look like? "Snapshot" investigated on Saturday, Jan. 26, with camera in hand during the traveling show's opening weekend at Barton Creek Square.


The Silver Unit setup, situated in the mall's parking lot through the evening of Feb. 3 before embarking on an 11-month tour, revolves around a 35,000-gallon water tank/fountain beneath a circular stage hosting "European-style" performances: "There's kind of a higher level of artistry involved," says Chicago-bred aerialist Samantha Kulinski, pictured here during her hoop act. "It doesn't mean that traditional American circus artists aren't talented ... but often, there's more storyline. Like our show right now [is] a voyage through Italy, so all the acts are connected, versus variety act [after] variety act."


Not every performance uses water, yet each strives to dazzle people of all ages with a fusion of Italian history and amazing human feats: "The perception of circus in America is lions, tigers, and bears, and the clown with the big, poofy hair, but there's so much more depth to circus than that," says Silver Unit manager Morgaine Rosenthal, who – among many other roles – portrays Juliet in an aerial interpretation of the original, Italian folktale version of Romeo and Juliet (pictured). "There is historical significance, there's beauty, there's an element of magic to it."


45-year-old Gimmi Fornaciari (pictured) – one of six Italians in the multinational group and who was born into a circus family dating back three generations – provides more subtext: "In Italy, [the water circus] is very famous," he says, adding that the country is home to more than 160 active circuses. Historically, water was the conduit by which Italian culture was preserved and transferred: "Italia was the big commercial port with Greece ... and everybody."


In Cirque Italia, conveying such ideas is often as simple as pointing out the popularity of Ferrari in Milan ("It's Gucci everything," says Fornaciari), with a performer clad in the luxury car company's swag while pulling off death-defying feats in a rapidly rotating, suspended wheel.


Whether it's delivered via onstage acrobatics or the comic-relief mime-clown who appears between acts (pictured), the end goal is consistent: "For us, as performers, seeing the reaction from the little kids is really the most rewarding part of [the] job," says Rosenthal. "It's like you come into the tent and you're going into a whole different universe."

See more at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.

More Snapshot columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Snapshot
Snapshot: Umlauf Unveiled
Snapshot: Umlauf Unveiled
Sculpture garden exhibit shows off Charles Umlauf's range, from his cubism period to a bronze bust of his former student Farrah Fawcett

David Brendan Hall, Jan. 25, 2019

Snapshot: Free Week 2019
Snapshot: Free Week 2019
David Brendan Hall talks with 10 Austin bands about what it takes to feel musically "free"

David Brendan Hall, Jan. 11, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Cirque Italia, Barton Creek Square, Samantha Kulinski, Morgaine Rosenthal, Gimmi Fornaciari, water circus

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Valerie Tosi
Velveeta Room
C.S. Lewis On Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert at McCullough Theatre
FronteraFest Long Fringe: Booger Red at Ground Floor Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  