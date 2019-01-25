Snapshot: Umlauf Unveiled

Even if you're familiar with the Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum (605 Azie Morton), how much do you know about its namesake? The museum's latest exhibit, "Umlauf Unveiled: Recent Gifts and Unseen Umlaufs" (open through Feb. 17), seeks to give you the skinny on the sculptor's myriad dimensions.

"This exhibition shares sides of Charles Umlauf that many people have never seen and gives greater insight to sculptures that you may already know, but also introduces viewers to a wide variety of his work," says curator Katie Robinson Edwards. "It helps situate him within an art world context. You don't always get that if you just go out in the garden and see these objects."

