Arts

Conspirare's Hope of Loving

This concert of works by Jake Runestad conveyed a sense of love as a force that soothes, enlightens, and heals

Reviewed by Robert Faires, Fri., Jan. 25, 2019


Conspirare (Photo by James Goulden)

To say love was everywhere in Conspirare's first concert of 2019, that it was as pervasive as the very air in the sanctuary of St. Martin's Lutheran Church, may make the performance sound like some string of poppy, puppy-dog declarations of desire, one so cloying and syrupy that you'd be stuck to the pew when it was over. But that wasn't the love filling our ears in Hope of Loving. No, in devoting this program to music by contemporary composer Jake Runestad, Artistic Director Craig Hella Johnson had his Grammy-winning choral ensemble gift us with love that was wild, blazing, healing. Runestad takes his musical inspiration from philosophers and poets who link love to nature and light and the eternal. Its celestial avatars are not chubby cherubs but angels who soar "up to God's own light," as Alfred Noyes puts it, on wings that beat like eagles'. Its light burns away darkness and transcends grief. Love gives us purpose.

The world in which Runestad places us is a hard one, one fully acknowledging the loss and sorrow and hopelessness that afflicts us. In Todd Boss' text for "Waves," the narrator confesses, "My sadness is as enormous as the sea." In "And So I Go On," the same poet has a figure who's grieving a lost love say, "There is no sea/ that can drown my pain." This mourner is no more free than the caged bird of Paul Laurence Dunbar's famed poem, also set to music by Runestad. Then there are the opening lines to Wendell Berry's "The Peace of Wild Things," which seem to capture precisely the despondency of the days we live in: "When despair for the world grows in me/ and I wake in the night at the least sound/ in fear of what my life and my children's lives will be ...."

Runestad has found musical equivalents to these pained sentiments – dirgelike tempos, staccato phrasing, sudden crescendos – and Johnson, at times, heightened the effect at Conspirare's concert, as when he divided the choir with half in the left aisle and half in the right, so their back-and-forth of waves "crashing and thrashing" rolled over the audience.

But more remarkable was how Runestad infused these expressions of heartache with empathy, a secondary voice or underscoring that conveyed a sense of understanding and compassion. In "Why the Caged Bird Sings," the hushed repetition of the words "I know, I know" seemed a response to the description of the trapped animal, an affirmation that its torment was recognized by another. No hurt here went unheard or unshared.

Elsewhere, the composer's compassion took a more direct form. In places where the texts turned from an initial declaration of despair to one about finding peace or love, his music would follow, with voices rising in beautifully overlapping harmonies or settling in low, soft, calming chords. Or, as in the six parts of The Hope of Loving or the piece "Flower Into Kindness," with texts all about celebrating love, the music wrapped the words in gentle, serene melodies, caressing their assertion of love's enduring power.

Conspirare is nothing if not sensitive to feeling – a quality drawn from the warm and caring Johnson – and its singers displayed a profound care for the emotions in Runestad's compositions. They made the agitation of "Why the Caged Bird Sings" personal and took on the full weight of grief in "And So I Go On." Their tenderness in "Let My Love Be Heard" touched the heart, while the exultant exhortations in "Come to the Woods" – taken from John Muir's testament to bonding with nature – made one want to tramp to the forest. More than anything, though, they made the love sung about a true thing, a force beyond any that humanity can produce, a force that soothes, that enlightens, that heals. Listening to Runestad's works given breath by Conspirare was a healing experience. It made one grateful that Johnson and his company of voices are devoting their next recording to his music. We need the love.

Hope of Loving

St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 606 W. 15th
www.conspirare.org
Jan. 18

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Conspirare
New Sounds of the Season
New Sounds of the Season
Christmas cheer for the ear from UT Wind Ensemble, Austin Symphony, and Conspirare

Robert Faires, Dec. 12, 2014

comPassion
comPassion
In its latest festival, Conspirare finds choral Passions thriving in 21st century music

Robert Faires, June 6, 2014

More Arts Reviews
Austin Symphony Orchestra's <i>Variation Voyage</i>
Austin Symphony Orchestra's Variation Voyage
ASO's first concert of 2019 had us hearing all sorts of feels, but Leon Fleisher's piano also got us thinking

Robert Faires, Jan. 18, 2019

“Dave McClinton: Despite It All” at the Butridge
"Dave McClinton: Despite It All" at the Butridge
The digital collagist’s new solo exhibition is peopled with many colors

Wayne Alan Brenner, Jan. 18, 2019

More by Robert Faires
<i>The Supper Club</i> Gives Artists of Color Important Space to Be Seen and Heard
The Supper Club Gives Artists of Color Important Space to Be Seen and Heard
Elia Alba’s multifaceted project at the UT Visual Arts Center

Jan. 25, 2019

Second Wave of Acts Added to Moontower Comedy Festival 2019
Second Wave of Acts Added to Moontower Comedy Festival 2019
Latest list of headliners shows Moontower up Schitt's Creek

Jan. 18, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Conspirare, Craig Hella Johnson, Jake Runestad, Todd Boss, Wendell Berry, John Muir

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Chaddick Dance Theater: Beneath the Mind Preview
First Street Studio
Latinx Theatre Commons Theatre for Young Audiences at Mexican American Cultural Center
Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Zach Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  