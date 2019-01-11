Snapshot: Free Week 2019

From a musician's perspective, is it possible to interpret the "free" aspect of Austin's annual Free Week beyond the financials? What does "free" feel like within the context of writing and playing music?

"Snapshot" posed these questions to 10 artists after making their portraits during the zero-fees (save for any bar tabs), locals-only SXSW of sorts, shortened this year to six days (Jan. 1-6) due to the Monday New Year's Eve. Read on for the results. (Full Free Week live gallery at austinchronicle.com/photos.)

For a gallery of Free Week photos and live reviews, go to austinchronicle.com/music.

See more "Snapshot" at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.