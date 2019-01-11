A Brief Introduction to PrintAustin 2019
The sixth citywide celebration of “original multiples” features more than 40 exhibits, an expo, and a masquerade ball
By Robert Faires, Fri., Jan. 11, 2019
Whether your print of preference is woodcut, drypoint, screen print, aquatint, lithograph, etching, or photogravure, you'll find much to sate your artistic appetite during PrintAustin, the annual art banquet dedicated to what festival co-founder Elvia Perrin calls "original multiples." From this weekend through Feb. 15, more than 20 venues throughout the city will be showing prints of all kinds, along with print-related artist talks, workshops, demos, and other special events. Anchoring the fest will be "The Contemporary Print," a juried survey of current work in Texas that runs Jan. 18-Feb. 16 at Big Medium Gallery at Canopy (916 Springdale); the PrintEXPO, an afternoon showcase for printmakers and publishers of fine art prints from across the state, with prints for sale and demonstrations of assorted printmaking techniques – including the ever-popular steamroller printmaking (Sat., Feb. 2, noon-5pm, Blue Genie Big Top, 6100 Airport); and making its debut is the Printmaker's Ball, a masquerade ball the night before the PrintEXPO (Fri., Feb. 1, 7-10pm, Blue Genie Big Top). To keep up-to-date on PrintAustin exhibits and events, check the Chronicle's visual arts listings or visit www.printaustin.org.