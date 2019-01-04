Snapshot: 37th Street Lights

If you moved to Austin within the past decade, you probably know the Trail of Lights as the city's premier holiday hot spot, but you may be less aware of another yuletide illumination tradition that's been a staple for almost as long: the 37th Street lights. Specifically, it's the stretch of W. 37th Street in the North University neighborhood between Guadalupe Street and Home Lane, which – starting in about 1980 – brought a funkier sort of Christmas cheer by way of copious strands of lights and decorations decking out nearly every house on the street, easily walkable or drivable for most of December.

The lights literally dimmed in 2008 when the original creators – a loosely organized group led by former resident Jamie Lipman – moved away. But after two years of attempted revival, the spectacle returned almost full-force this winter thanks to the combined efforts of spirited millennials, several lingering old-schoolers, and the power of social media. As a Hyde Park native himself, "Snapshot" was eager to revisit the old, familiar stretch, which burns bright through Jan. 5. (See full photo gallery.)

To see a gallery of the 37th Street lights, go to austinchronicle.com/photos. See more at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.