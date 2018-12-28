Arts

"Erin Shirreff" at Lora Reynolds Gallery

The artist blurs the line between photography and sculpture, creating a stunning result

Reviewed by Marisa Charpentier, Fri., Dec. 28, 2018


Fig. 5 by Erin Shirreff

It seems obvious that experiencing something in person is more powerful than simply seeing a photo of it. Vibrant photos of food, cities, and art punctuate our Instagram and Facebook feeds, making us crave the experience of them ourselves. But is experiencing everything in person necessarily better than through a visual? That's one of the questions that New York-based artist Erin Shirreff addresses in her first presentation at Lora Reynolds Gallery.

The exhibition, a combination of sculpture and photography, blurs the line between these two art forms, leaving an intriguing grey area for viewers to explore. Her pieces don't fit perfectly into either category. For example, her Fig. series features prints of geometric sculptures, but neither print lays flat in its frame. Rather, each bends outward like pages of an open book, as if to say, "Read me."

As a whole, the show is an invitation to do just that. Fully taking in Shirreff's work requires study. Little about her work is overt. The piece Four Heads arranges images of sculptural faces into a collage. On the surface, the images do not resemble heads. But a closer look reveals eyes, noses, and cheeks turned at odd angles. By combining sculpture and photography, Shirreff creates new beings entirely. The result is a hybrid creature of sorts, one that's both jarring and beautiful.

Not only does Shirreff combine art forms, she also translates them from one to the other. Her piece Lacquer, pocket is a collection of large, flat shapes that look like sheets of scrap paper placed in a shadow box. In reality, the pieces are enlarged aluminum prints of modernist sculptures. She weaves from sculpture to photography and back to sculpture. The final product is neither wholly sculptural nor wholly photographic.

Groups of geometric blocks are arranged precariously throughout the space as well, juxtaposed with the more photographic elements of the exhibition. If anything, these lackluster 3-D shapes emphasize the power of photography. The prints in Fig. and other works here maintain a sort of supernatural mystery, as only an image can. The shapes in that series appear to float through space, defying gravity in a way that the sculptures themselves cannot in real life. Perhaps Shirreff is on to something: Images can be more powerful than sculpture when they appear to promise something reality cannot.

Shirreff's work truly shines, though, when she does not confine herself to one medium. The only canvas in the show, Night Exposure, is a cyanotype – a photographic printing technique – made with blue fabric, cutout versions of her geometric sculptures. Again, Shirreff ignores the line between sculpture and images, creating a stunning result. Her work is testament to what can be done when we look past boundaries and explore whatever ensues, finding beauty in uncertainty.

"Erin Shirreff"

Lora Reynolds Gallery, 360 Nueces #50, 512/215-4965
www.lorareynoldsgallery.com
Through Jan. 12

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Lora Reynolds Gallery
"Xavier Schipani: Chasing Desire" at Lora Reynolds Gallery
The artist probes the history and crisis of masculinity by placing beefy men in salacious tangles, exposed and unashamed

Melany Jean, Aug. 3, 2018

Seen / Soon: Jan. 19
Seen / Soon: Jan. 19
Seeing where geometry’s order meets nature’s chaos in Jason Middlebrook’s art and listening to more of Jospeh Keckler’s darkly funny arias

Jan. 19, 2018

More Arts Reviews
Top Books of 2018 That Make the Past Present
Top Books of 2018 That Make the Past Present
Whether in biography, graphic novel, crime fiction, or retold Greek myths, these books brought history to life

Jesse Sublett, Dec. 28, 2018

Top Books of 2018 for American Road Tripping
Top Books of 2018 for American Road Tripping
Two novels set on the open road and two accounts of life in Trump's White House all made for journeys deep into America today

Jay Trachtenberg, Dec. 28, 2018

More by Marisa Charpentier
"Whitney Turetzky: Feminine Grandeur" at the Elisabet Ney
In the way she transforms antique photographs of anonymous women, Turetzky elevates their subjects' status to something holy and sacred

Nov. 2, 2018

From Slavery to Buffalo Soldier in <i>Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen</i>
From Slavery to Buffalo Soldier in Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen
Sarah Bird's historical novel tells one woman's unique tale of freedom

Oct. 5, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Lora Reynolds Gallery, Erin Shirreff

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
A Tuna Christmas
Trinity Street Theatre
The Mutt-Cracker (Sweet!) at The Vortex
A Christmas Carol
at Topfer Theatre at Zach
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  