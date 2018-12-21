Snapshot: Blue Genie Art Bazaar

Still searching for a few last-minute holiday gifts, but want to support local artisans while you're at it? Look no further than the Blue Genie Art Bazaar.

"It's better than Walgreens ... and it has a bar," says longtime seasonal employee Joseph Woullard, better known as the boisterous baritone sax player for Golden Dawn Arkestra, Hard Proof, Black Joe Lewis, and Cilantro Boombox.

Those words are true enough – you can grab an adult libation while you browse (coffee and other nonalcoholic beverages are also available) – but they vastly understate the convenience and staggering variety available at the North Central Austin market (6100 Airport), which since 2001 has offered free parking and admission to browse handmade goods from more than 200 vendors, plus live music pop-ups, kids' craft activities, and featured artist nights from Black Friday through Christmas Eve. "Snapshot" stopped by during the penultimate weekend to highlight a few favorites from among 54 new artists added this year.

Blue Genie Art Bazaar is open daily from 10am-10pm and until 6pm on Christmas Eve. See more at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.