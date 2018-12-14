Snapshot: The Art of Ice Cream Experience

Ice cream in wintertime? Sure, why not? That's normal 'round these parts, where the cold weather season is continually interrupted by summer temperatures. New pop-up installation the Art of Ice Cream – another entity riding the wave of Instagram-ready "factories" like the Red River Cultural District's FOMO Factory – capitalizes off that idea with its frozen-treat-themed space in South Austin (3208 S. Congress).

"When there's not that much stuff to do outside in Austin, it gives you a good opportunity to do something fun inside, where it's warm," says manager Eamonn Lydon, one of seven creators from Arizona-based West 54 Productions. "You can interact with stuff, not only stand in front of it and take a picture ... and have some ice cream."

Embracing a holiday-season-driven sweet tooth, "Snapshot" paid a visit to get the scoop before the exhibit shutters Dec. 30 (after which a different installation build will commence).

See more at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.