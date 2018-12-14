Arts

Snapshot: The Art of Ice Cream Experience

Selfies and sweet treats abound at this Instagram-ready pop-up installation

By David Brendan Hall, Fri., Dec. 14, 2018

Ice cream in wintertime? Sure, why not? That's normal 'round these parts, where the cold weather season is continually interrupted by summer temperatures. New pop-up installation the Art of Ice Cream – another entity riding the wave of Instagram-ready "factories" like the Red River Cultural District's FOMO Factory – capitalizes off that idea with its frozen-treat-themed space in South Austin (3208 S. Congress).

"When there's not that much stuff to do outside in Austin, it gives you a good opportunity to do something fun inside, where it's warm," says manager Eamonn Lydon, one of seven creators from Arizona-based West 54 Productions. "You can interact with stuff, not only stand in front of it and take a picture ... and have some ice cream."

Embracing a holiday-season-driven sweet tooth, "Snapshot" paid a visit to get the scoop before the exhibit shutters Dec. 30 (after which a different installation build will commence).


More than a dozen photo-op stations inhabit the building, including a "topping"-filled ball pit: "It makes someone feel younger," manager Eamonn Lydon says. "You come in here, loosen up ... [it's] a little wonderland, kind of a Willy Wonka, over-the-top feeling where you go into a factory of something that you've never really seen before."


Pose-worthy props abound within the interactive sets, like these cloud-umbrella-shrouded lifeguard stands ...


... and the colorful sprinkle (confetti) shower ...


... and this elaborate, Vegas-inspired boxing ring (from "Custard's Palace," no less), complete with real gloves.


Of course, the free ice cream treat finale is also enticing, though don't expect a full-on parlor setup ("It's not like Baskin-Robbins [with] all those flavors," Lydon says). Not into sweets? Instagrammers of a savory persuasion should be stoked for the next installation, a taco theme, which Lydon says might include edible "options with taco trucks and such."

