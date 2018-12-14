Arts

“Alba Corral: Thoughts in Action” at Generative Art Project

The new gallery screens our present into the future with beauty and depth

Reviewed by Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Dec. 14, 2018


Insects by Alba Corral

Walking into the intimate elegance of the Generative Art Project on East Sixth, you could convince yourself that you've entered a small transtemporal outpost of the Tyrell Corporation. Not because there are any replicants in attendance (although, who knows, because nascent tech may one day render humanoids as authentic, intelligent, and welcoming as the gallery's curator, Julia Morton), but because there are several big screens alive with patterns, like machine sentience made visual.

Right now, those screens are displaying the works of Alba Corral, a Barcelona-based artist. Between the screens and their kinetic visuals are framed static prints of ... outtakes? Of screenshots? Of distinct moments, let's say, from the recorded digital dance of lines, shapes, and colors that the performative Corral has choreographed – has improvised via command-line code, often while onstage and responding to live music.

"This visual control is a testament to Corral's creative talent, coding skills, and technical knowledge of the rapidly evolving generative art movement," says the gallery statement for this latest show. And the Generative Art Project itself – open since September, run by curator Morton and her data-sculpting husband, James Pricer – is a testament to the beauty and layers of meaning possible within this relatively new art form.

Some of the work displayed at the G.A.P., Corral's especially, is highly ornamental, comprising what a dubious wag might dismiss as glorified screensavers. But, you know, there's a difference between the swaths of cheap wallpaper you can buy at Walmart and examples of printed masterworks by the legendary William Morris. And none of that stuff, the ridiculous or the sublime, was quite so engaged with by the artist – bit by bit, byte by byte, pixel by panorama, to blossom like shattered flowers growing and glowing across a liquid crystal field. We continue to revere, almost as routine, old-school abstractions in paint by the likes of Mondrian and Frankenthaler and Stella; how can similar present-day expressions that shift and shimmer before our pattern-hungry eyes be any less worthy of time and attention?

Also, there's denial.of.service – not the systems assault, but the digital artist who goes by that name: a man whose video works are enhanced by, sometimes predicated on, visualizations of data relevant to the subjects or themes he's exploring. You want Deeper Meanings in your generative art, citizen? Morton will be glad to share some denial.of.service projects with you, vivid evocations of alienation or desire or suffering that are ornamental only in the way that Picasso's Guernica was ornamental.

We're trying so hard not to use the phrase "cutting edge" in this review that we're about to sprain something. But please know that whether you're looking for exactly that sort of a visual-arts experience or just wanting to enjoy professionally rendered beauty that moves and can move you, Austin's Generative Art Project is a good place to go.

“Alba Corral: Thoughts in Action”

Generative Art Project, 1621 E. Sixth #1107, 917/523-1512
www.generativeartproject.com
Through Dec. 30

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Arts Reviews
Street Corner Arts' <i>We Are Proud to Present ...</i>
Street Corner Arts' We Are Proud to Present ...
This production is more than exceptional theatre; it asks thought-provoking questions about authority, perspective, and intention

Elizabeth Cobbe, Dec. 7, 2018

line upon line percussion's <i>The city wears a slouch hat</i>
line upon line percussion's The city wears a slouch hat
John Cage and Kenneth Patchen's experimental radio play proved an ideal vehicle for the creative daredevils of line upon line and the Rude Mechs to revive together

Robert Faires, Dec. 7, 2018

More by Wayne Alan Brenner
Book This Gift, Graphic Self-Chronicler
Book This Gift, Graphic Self-Chronicler
Because your life’s narrative structure deserves some good paneling

Dec. 6, 2018

Books to Read and Wrap for the Holidays
Garlandia
One family man’s fight to survive divine assaults and a community turned against him becomes a rollicking, rambling epic, superbly rendered

Dec. 7, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Generative Art Project, Alba Corral, Julia Morton, James Pricer, denial.of.service

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Fun Home
Ground Floor Theatre
The Santaland Diaries
at Zach Theatre's Whisenhunt Stage
We Are Proud To Present
at Hyde Park Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  