Snapshot: Threadgill’s Last Rodeo Show

"This is the end of affordability," said Threadgill's owner Eddie Wilson on Saturday afternoon, during the World Headquarters' Last Rodeo show on Dec. 1, which featured local acts Cotton Mather, Fastball, Van Wilks, Jackie Venson, Sarah Sharp, Michael Fracasso, Monte Warden, and Guy Forsyth, with all proceeds assisting employees soon to be out of a job. "I don't own the land," Wilson said. "Otherwise, I wouldn't be leaving."

Though bittersweet sentiments like those from Wilson – also the head honcho of the restaurant/live music hub's predecessor, Armadillo World Headquarters, which veritably put Austin's music scene on the map from 1970-80 – abounded throughout the afternoon showcase (more notes via this week's Playback, plus full photo gallery online), "Snapshot" searched for parcels of positivity on the solemn day, asking each performer, "What favorite memory from either Armadillo or Threadgill's World Headquarters illustrates the legacy it will leave behind?"

