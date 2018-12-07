Arts

Humanities Texas Holiday Book Fair 2018

Humanities Texas has the one-stop shop for all the lit lovers on your gift list with 26 authors on hand to sign your purchases

By Robert Faires, Fri., Dec. 7, 2018

Yuletide gift list lousy with lit lovers? Then Humanities Texas has the one stop for all your book-shopping needs: its 10th annual Holiday Book Fair, happening Sat., Dec. 8, 10am-1pm at the historic Byrne-Reed House, 1410 Rio Grande.

Not only will it have for sale a range of terrific fiction and nonfiction books for readers of all ages, but it'll also have the authors on hand to sign them for you – more than two dozen Lone Star literary lights shinier than Rudolph's nose. On, Sarah Bird! On, Lawrence Wright! On, H. W. Brands! On, Elizabeth Crook! On, Bill Wittliff! On, Mimi Swartz! On, Carrie Fountain! On, Don Graham! On, Michael Barnes! On, ... well, you get the idea. So on Saturday, take care of all the bibliophiles on your list, mix and mingle with the writers, enjoy seasonal treats, and when you settle down for that long winter's nap, you'll be able to rest easy in the knowledge that all the money you spent at the Holiday Book Fair will benefit Texas libraries.

