Snapshot: Austin Oddities and Curiosities Expo

Most of us are accustomed to encountering elaborate collections from time to time – antiques, gems and minerals, trading cards ... the usual stuff. But is it also perfectly normal to accumulate large quantities of bones (animal and human), stillborn fetuses, creature carcasses, and (perhaps) haunted artifacts?

Nearly 100 vendors at Saturday's inaugural Austin Oddities and Curiosities Expo (Nov. 24 at Palmer Events Center) would answer with an affirmative. While browsing the nationally touring, all-ages bazaar of the bizarre (which has already scheduled its ATX encore for Aug. 17, 2019), "Snapshot" asked participating collectors and artists, "What is the oddest or most curious thing you've ever obtained or created?"

See more online at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.